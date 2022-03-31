March is wildfire prevention month. March historically has some of the highest incidents of wildfire compared to other months. The combination of dry fuels and windy conditions can lead to perfect conditions for wildfire.
With over 18 million forested acres, Mississippi residents should be prepared to be periodically impacted by wildfire. Mississippi Forestry Commission reports state that during 2021 there were 922 wildfires in Mississippi that affected 19,251 acres.
This article will focus on wildfire prevention and steps to take to protect homes and other property. The Mississippi State University Extension Service publications “Keeping Fuel Loads Low reduces Wildfires” and “Living with Fire: A Guide to Mississippi Homeowners” are sources for this article. Information from the Mississippi Forestry Commission website is also referenced.
To prevent and protect structures from wildfire, it is important to understand the fire triangle which includes fuel, heat, and oxygen. Removing one part of the fire triangle
will prevent fire.
Common outdoor fuels include dead grass, branches, and leaves. The heat to start a fire can come from a match, a discarded cigarette, a spark from a dragging vehicle chain, or from an overheated engine. Increased oxygen levels from high winds cause fuels to burn faster and with greater intensity.
Prevention
Most wildfires result from human error. It is important to be cautious when starting campfires and when burning sticks, leaves, and other debris. This is especially true when favorable conditions for wildfires including dry and windy weather occur.
Wildfire prevention precautions include checking for burn bans and removing other flammable vegetation from around the fire area. It is also important to have fire suppression equipment available which can include a water source, rake, or a shovel.
Timberland owners can also use prescribed burning to reduce fuel loads that could lead to wildfires. Prescribed burning must be conducted by a certified burn manager who will ensure that conditions are favorable to keep the fire under control.
Protection
The key to protecting homes from wildfire is to maintain a minimum of thirty feet around the structure that is clean and green. This will provide room for firefighters to work that is free from dry fuels. The green barrier can help slow the spread of an approaching fire as well.
All landscape plants adjacent to the home should be healthy and actively growing. All dead vegetation including firewood should be removed. Leaves, limbs, and pine needles should also be cleared from the roof lines of houses and storage buildings.
Please remember that there is a risk for wildfire in the spring due to the potential for high winds and dry fuels. Being careful with fire and a well-maintained yard can help prevent property loss from wildfires. If you spot a wildfire please notify the Mississippi Forestry Commission by calling 1-833-Fire (1-833-632-3473) or by calling 911.
The Pontotoc County Forestry Association is hosting a meeting on Thursday, April 7, 2022, at 6:00 p.m. Dave Godwin with the Mississippi Forestry Association will discuss prescribed burning as a method to reduce the risk of wildfire, improve timber production, and to improve wildlife habitat. Please call 662-489-3910 to register.