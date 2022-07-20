The North Pontotoc Lady Vikings have a new volleyball skipper. Coach Bailey Reece comes to Ecru fresh from Mississippi State University, where she earned her degree in secondary education. Reece will teach English at North Pontotoc, in addition to her coaching duties.
“I’ve spent the last eight years on a volleyball court, and it’s a phenomenal sport,” said Reece, who graduated fromTishomingo County High School, where volleyball has become one of the school’s strongest programs.
“We’ve really worked hard to cultivate an appreciation of the sport in Tish County, and I’ve returned every summer to help with the program,” said Reece, who will take over for coaches Amanda Little and Amanda Puckett, who skippered the team since its inception three years ago.
Reece described herself as family oriented, and said she enjoys spending time with relatives, as well as swimming and other lake activities, and reading.
“Shakespeare is so much fun to read, when you really understand it,” said Reece. “I also love the novel, The Great Gatsby, and I never tire of reading it.”
Reece said she’ll focus on the importance of fundamentals.
“I always tell my girls that if we can’t do basic, fundamental things, like receiving and serving consistently, then we can’t play,” said Reece. “I’m very fundamentally driven. If we do the little things right, the big things come together.”
Coach Chad Anthony, North Pontotoc’s athletic director, said he’s excited about having Reece join the Viking staff.
“Coach Reece has already been working very hard this summer, and has had great participation from all of our young ladies on the volleyball team,” said Anthony. “We look forward to watching them compete this fall.”
