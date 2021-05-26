Been married 36 years as of June 1.
Sat down and thought about the ways it’s changed me, hopefully for the better.
Married that long:
---Will teach you to be a team player. Things don’t get done without your help. Conversely, you have to work with other members of the family as a team to get things done.
---Means that sometimes you settle for the half loaf – you don’t get all you wanted, but you get more than you had. Hopefully, when things are said and done, you’re ahead of where you were, a net profit.
---Is a trade-off. You can’t do this, but you can do that. Learn to enjoy this, and don’t mope for that. Be appreciative for what you have. Remember, there are people in this world who would gladly trade places with you, because they have neither this nor that.
---Pining for the road not taken is never useful, always a waste of time. Your future is today and tomorrow. Yesterday? Gone, unchangeable, irretrievable. Fugedabowdit.
---Will teach you that part of the bedrock of a solid marriage is getting married because you want to, not because you have to. You have no business marrying someone until you can take care of yourself first, because marriage by definition means taking care of someone else through the best of times and the worst of times. You can’t take care of someone else and the children that often follow if you can’t take care of you.
---Will teach you that you can do more, and often better, with your spouse then you can often do alone.
---Is not for everyone. Maybe that’s why one of every two marriages break up. It takes discipline to buckle down and pull the wagon. There are often more fun things to do, more short term gratification. Maybe it’s more fun to buy a six-pack and a pizza, but the intelligent thing to do is to put that money toward the mortgage or an IRA.
---Will teach you to put up with a great deal. Conversely, it also forces others to put up with you, which in their eyes, is often a great deal.
---Will teach you that these concepts don’t work unless the other side practices them as well. If you do these things yourself, and they’re not reciprocated, you’re a fool.
Happy anniversary, Sandra. You’ve bettered my life in ways beyond counting. You’re everything I could want, and so much more than I deserve.
I always believed there was some reason God kept me alive through the war, when smarter, faster, and probably better human beings than me died, and let me survive those numerous times when by all rights I should have died.
Now I know the reason.
You.