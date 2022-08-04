Inflation is soaring and budgets are tight, but you still can enjoy giving spaces in your home a fresh new look. Consider tapping into one of the hottest trends in interior design, grandmillennial style.
The term grandmillennial style originated with Emma Bazilian in a 2019 House Beautiful magazine article. It is another name for the term “granny chic”. It is the traditional, classic design style, but with a modern twist.
This design trend has been made popular by people ranging in age from mid-twenties to late thirties. These grandmillennials are getting away from their parents” mid-century modern, minimalist look and are taking inspiration from the decorating styles of generations past.
What may have been considered “outdated” just a few years ago may be on-trend today. Grandmillennialists may take their grandmother’s or great-grandmother’s bold-patterned sofa and china and mix it with more modern pieces to create their own updated and unique space.
They may combine heirloom furniture in dark wood tones with metallic pieces or contemporary art to create unique spaces. Grandmillennials are drawn to traditional details on upholstery such as trim, tassels, ruffles, and pleats. They are bringing a resurgence to bold prints, embroidered linens, and chinoiserie to create a timeless, not outdated look. Chinoiserie refers to pieces from the Chinese culture such as lacquerware, all types of porcelain including blue and white porcelain, as well as boldly printed wallpaper and fabrics with an oriental motif.
And, if you thought needlepoint had long gone out of style – think again. The art of needlepoint is on the upswing. Needlepoint allows you to create something beautiful that is unique and one-of-a-kind. People are even turning to needlepoint to help relieve stress and to help themselves overcome their addiction to technology.
The grandmillennial style allows you to enjoy nostalgic pieces that bring comfort by combining modern pieces and collections to express your unique style and who you are. Some key components of grandmillennial style are:
Dark wood furniture such as cherry, mahogany, and walnut
Mixed fabric patterns
Abstract or modern art pieces
Botanical prints
Sterling silver
Fine china
Skirted tables
Metallic accents
Toile, Chinz, and plaid
Monograms
Wicker, rattan, and bamboo
Needlepoint
Vintage brass
Marble
Chandeliers
To give your spaces a refresh without breaking the bank, take a look at what you have. Get that needlepoint chair, wicker table, embroidery pieces, and heirloom furniture out of the attic. Don’t be afraid to combine bold patterns. Play with the arrangement of your “new-found” pieces and enjoy your new space!
