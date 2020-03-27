During our library system’s closure due to the Coronavirus pandemic, we want to remind everyone of our digital services.  Access to these begins at dixie.lib.ms.us

E-Books for children and adults are available 24/7.  E-Audiobooks and eMagazines are also available.  These are provided at no cost to our patrons.

Free Wifi access is available from 5:00 AM to 10:00 PM in the parking lot of all Dixie Regional libraries and many other Mississippi Public Libraries.   

If you have library materials currently in your possession, you may keep them until our libraries re-open.  Overdue fines or fees associated with this period are suspended.  

No material donations such as books and DVDs are being accepted at this time.  

We will continue to update our social media and website about changes and links to alternate resources, so please check there for information.  

We know this closure is an inconvenience and affects traditional library services, all programs, outreach, and meeting room reservations.  Thank you for your patience and understanding as we work together to respond to this situation for the good of our communities.

Dixie Regional Library System Branch Locations:

Calhoun City Library

113 East Burkitt Avenue

Calhoun City, MS 38916

Edmondson Memorial Library

109 Stovall Street

Vardaman, MS 38878

Houlka Public Library

113 HWY 32 East

Houlka, MS 38850

Houston Carnegie Library

105 West Madison Street

Houston, MS 38851

Jesse Yancy Memorial Library

314 North Newberger Avenue

Bruce, MS 38915

Okolona Carnegie Library

321 Main Street

Okolona, MS 38860

Pontotoc County Library

111 North Main Street

Pontotoc, MS 38863

Sherman Public Library

20 West Lamar

Sherman, MS 38869

