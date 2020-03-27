During our library system’s closure due to the Coronavirus pandemic, we want to remind everyone of our digital services. Access to these begins at dixie.lib.ms.us.
E-Books for children and adults are available 24/7. E-Audiobooks and eMagazines are also available. These are provided at no cost to our patrons.
Free Wifi access is available from 5:00 AM to 10:00 PM in the parking lot of all Dixie Regional libraries and many other Mississippi Public Libraries.
If you have library materials currently in your possession, you may keep them until our libraries re-open. Overdue fines or fees associated with this period are suspended.
No material donations such as books and DVDs are being accepted at this time.
We will continue to update our social media and website about changes and links to alternate resources, so please check there for information.
We know this closure is an inconvenience and affects traditional library services, all programs, outreach, and meeting room reservations. Thank you for your patience and understanding as we work together to respond to this situation for the good of our communities.
Dixie Regional Library System Branch Locations:
Calhoun City Library
113 East Burkitt Avenue
Calhoun City, MS 38916
Edmondson Memorial Library
109 Stovall Street
Vardaman, MS 38878
Houlka Public Library
113 HWY 32 East
Houlka, MS 38850
Houston Carnegie Library
105 West Madison Street
Houston, MS 38851
Jesse Yancy Memorial Library
314 North Newberger Avenue
Bruce, MS 38915
Okolona Carnegie Library
321 Main Street
Okolona, MS 38860
Pontotoc County Library
111 North Main Street
Pontotoc, MS 38863
Sherman Public Library
20 West Lamar
Sherman, MS 38869