Registration is underway at Itawamba Community College for two Pathway programs that are scheduled to begin in October at the Belden Center (3200 Adams Farm Rd.). They are Basic Construction and Human Resource Assistant.
Basic Construction, which will meet Monday through Friday from 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m. from Oct. 18-29, includes construction math, power and hand tools, construction site safety, construction drawings, employability, communication skills and introduction to material handling. The Pathway to Employment in Construction program is a nationally-recognized certification for Construction Core designed by the National Center for Construction Education and Research. Successful participants who pass the examination will be eligible for entry-level construction jobs.
Human Resource Assistant will meet Thursdays from 6-9 p.m., Oct. 7-Nov. 4. The program prepares individuals to work closely with the human resources supervisor to perform routine personnel-related, recruitment and/or onboarding work. It is ideal for someone who would like to enter the human resources and/or talent management field. The Society for Human Resource Management Essentials of Human Resources, which is the curriculum used, provides an introductory overview of key HR topics and the fundamental issues surrounding HR to help the individual effectively approach the daily issues and situations presented on the job.
To register or for more information, contact Josh Gammill, Pathways coordinator, at (662) 407-1569 or email jegammill@iccms.edu.