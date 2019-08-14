Registration is underway for the 2019 fall semester commercial truck driving classes at Itawamba Community College.
Individuals can earn their Class A license and obtain all of the required driving skills for CDL certification in the four-week program. Admission requirements include U.S. citizen or permanent resident, valid driver’s license, clean driving record and no felony convictions. In addition, applicants must pass DOT physical and drug screening and successfully pass the Mississippi CDLP written exam. Scholarships are available for qualified applicants.
Classes are scheduled to begin Aug. 12, Sept. 16, Oct. 12 and Nov. 11 at the ICC Tupelo Campus.
For more information, contact ICC’s Belden Center at (662) 407-1213.