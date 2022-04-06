A LOCALLY OWNED NEWSPAPER DEDICATED TO THE SERVICE OF GOD AND MANKIND.
Pontotoc's Ava Robbins skies the pole vault on March 24.
Pontotoc's Cooper Parmer competes in a distance race
Jayden Bradley competes in a relay
Tyler McGregor thows the shot put on March 31.
Pontotoc's Jordan Ball competes in the long jump on March 31.
Alayna Ball in the triple jump on March 24.
Reporter
Results for the Pontotoc High Track and Field Meet on March 31 were as follows:
Boys:
1x100 meters: Nic Townsend 5th 11.99, Jayden Bradley 6th 12.02; 200 dash: Caleb Bean 9th 25.07; 400 dash: Keelin Johnson 2nd 55.94; 800: Andrew Chrestman 4th 2.11.31, Ellis Maffet: 5th 2.12.93; 1600: Cooper Parmer 1st 10.02.77, Jace Clingan 5th 5.19.12; 3200: Cooper Parmer 1st 10.22.77, Kayson Newsome 3rd 12.06.57; 110 hurdles: Carson Fowler 1st 15.96; 300 hurdles: Carson Fowler 1st 44.30;
Relays:
4x100: Pontotoc 1st 45.86; 4x200: Pontotoc 2nd 1.37.42; 4x400: Pontotoc 1st 3.50.99; 4x800: Pontotoc 1st 9.19.05
Field events:
high jump: Kyleal McShan 2nd 5-10.00, Austin Trimble 3rd 5-6.00; long jump: Kyleal McShan 3rd 18-10.00; triple jump: Nic Townsend 1st 41-10.50, Kyleal McShan 2nd 39.05.50; pole vault: Maddox Jones 3rd 11-00.00
Discus: Carter Cleveland 3rd 111.03.00; shot put : Carter Cleveland 7th 35-10.50
Girls:
100 dash: Carmen Owen 1st 12.97, Jessica Woods 2nd 13.09, Alajah Dixon 3rd 13.45; 200 dash: Carmen Owen 1st 26.70, Alajah Dixon 2nd 27.90; 400 dash: Carmen Owen 1st 1.04.43, Ava Robbins 2nd 1.05.14;
800 meters: Olivia Hamblin 2.50.69; 1600 meters: Olivia Hamblin 3rd 6.09.13; 3200: Haley Lowe 4th 15.24.71; 100 hurdles: Mackaly Brown 1st 16.26; 300 hurdles: Parish Vaughn 3rd 54.32;
4x100: Pontotoc 1st 53.72; 4x200 Pontotoc 1st 1.51.20; 4x400 Pontotoc 1st 4.37.03; 4x800 Pontotoc 2nd 11.31.11
Field events
high jump: Mackaly Brown 1st 5-00.00; Carmen Fields 3rd 4-02.25; long jump: Mackaly Brown 15-05.00, Sarahia Hurd 3rd 14-11.00; triple jump: Alayna Ball 1st 32-04.75, Sarahia Hurd 3rd 30-05.25, Paris Vaughn 4th 28-10.25; pole vault: Ava Robbins 2nd 8-00.00; discus: Riley Stanford 2nd 75.04-00; shot put: Mackenzie McGuirt 3rd 26.08-00, Sariah Fields 4th 25-05.50
galen.holley@djournal.com
Galen is a reporter for the Pontotoc Progress.
Updated: April 6, 2022 @ 7:46 am
