Results for the Pontotoc High Track and Field Meet on March 31 were as follows: 

Boys: 

1x100 meters: Nic Townsend 5th 11.99, Jayden Bradley 6th 12.02; 200 dash: Caleb Bean 9th 25.07; 400 dash: Keelin Johnson 2nd 55.94; 800: Andrew Chrestman  4th 2.11.31, Ellis Maffet: 5th 2.12.93; 1600: Cooper Parmer  1st 10.02.77, Jace Clingan 5th 5.19.12; 3200: Cooper Parmer 1st 10.22.77, Kayson Newsome 3rd 12.06.57; 110 hurdles: Carson Fowler 1st 15.96; 300 hurdles: Carson Fowler 1st 44.30; 

Relays: 

4x100: Pontotoc 1st 45.86; 4x200: Pontotoc 2nd 1.37.42; 4x400: Pontotoc 1st 3.50.99; 4x800: Pontotoc 1st 9.19.05

Field events: 

high jump: Kyleal McShan 2nd 5-10.00, Austin Trimble 3rd 5-6.00; long jump: Kyleal McShan 3rd 18-10.00; triple jump: Nic Townsend 1st 41-10.50, Kyleal McShan 2nd 39.05.50; pole vault: Maddox Jones 3rd 11-00.00

Discus: Carter Cleveland 3rd 111.03.00; shot put : Carter Cleveland 7th 35-10.50

Girls: 

100 dash: Carmen Owen 1st 12.97, Jessica Woods 2nd 13.09, Alajah Dixon 3rd 13.45; 200 dash: Carmen Owen 1st 26.70, Alajah Dixon 2nd 27.90; 400 dash: Carmen Owen 1st 1.04.43, Ava Robbins 2nd 1.05.14; 

800 meters: Olivia Hamblin 2.50.69; 1600 meters: Olivia Hamblin 3rd 6.09.13; 3200: Haley Lowe 4th 15.24.71; 100 hurdles: Mackaly Brown 1st 16.26; 300 hurdles: Parish Vaughn 3rd 54.32; 

Relays: 

4x100: Pontotoc 1st 53.72; 4x200 Pontotoc 1st 1.51.20; 4x400 Pontotoc 1st 4.37.03; 4x800 Pontotoc 2nd 11.31.11

Field events

high jump: Mackaly Brown 1st 5-00.00; Carmen Fields 3rd 4-02.25; long jump: Mackaly Brown 15-05.00, Sarahia Hurd 3rd 14-11.00; triple jump: Alayna Ball 1st 32-04.75, Sarahia Hurd 3rd 30-05.25, Paris Vaughn 4th 28-10.25; pole vault: Ava Robbins 2nd 8-00.00; discus: Riley Stanford 2nd 75.04-00; shot put: Mackenzie McGuirt 3rd 26.08-00, Sariah Fields 4th 25-05.50

galen.holley@djournal.com

