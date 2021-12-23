The remains of a body recovered earlier this month in Pontotoc County have been positively identified as Felecia Cox, First Judicial District Attorney John Weddle announced on Wednesday (Dec. 22).
Felecia Cox has been missing since July 2, 2007.
"Using DNA samples from Amber Miskelly, Felecia Cox's daughter, the state crime lab made positive identification as to the identity of the remains," attorney Weddle said.
Weddle said Amber Miskelly was 18 years old when her mother vanished 14 years ago.
"The county coroner is expecting to have the body back in Pontotoc County next Tuesday," Weddle said. "We're still not sure when we will have the final autopsy results. We're hopeful we may have something preliminary in a couple of weeks but it could be longer."
Authorities were able to locate Felecia Cox's remains based on information from former death row inmate David Cox, Felecia Cox's brother-in-law.
The state of Mississippi executed David Cox on November 17, 2021, for the murder of his wife Kim Cox and the sexual assault of her daughter.
Two day's after the execution attorneys for Cox hand delivered a letter to District Attorney Weddle wherein David Cox admitted to also killing Felecia Cox and burying her body near his mobile home on Cane Creek Road in western Pontotoc County.
During excavation efforts led by an anthropology team from Mississippi State University law enforcement officials recovered remains of a body at Cox's former residence on Sunday, December 12.