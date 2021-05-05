The second Sunday in May is set aside for Mother’s Day. The day is an American tradition. In a deeper sense, however, honoring one’s mother is one of the oldest traditions known to man.
The Bible mentions it specifically as the fifth of the Ten Commandments: “Honor thy father and thy mother.” God chose motherhood as a way to give the world a savior; Jesus was born of Mary.
Our mothers are central to our lives. Without then we would not exist. As babies, they comforted us when we cried. They met our needs when our dads were away at work, in business, in a foreign war, or out of our lives altogether as casualties of a domestic war.
As we grew older, our moms helped us deal with the turbulent teenage years when throttle-down glands poured adult hormones into hot young blood.
When the blinding mists of developing adulthood blew away, we gained a firm command of the obvious: Our mothers and fathers are the best friends we will ever have.
We understood, finally, that we wouldn’t have had many friends had we treated them as we did our parents in those developing years. We realized, at last, that we can choose our friends, but we have only one mother.
Fortunately for us, mothers are forgiving creatures. They love us uncritically. All our faults are written in sand, slated to be wiped clean with the next tide.
Someone once summed it up: Only a mother will believe that her daughter had been a good girl when she returns from a date with a Gideon Bible in her purse.
Many of us drift away from contact with our parents. We call, we write, we visit, but rarely as much as we ought to. Things get in the way – the kids, our work, our hectic schedules. There are a thousand reasons why we can’t make it this time, but we will next time.
Then one day, you get The Call – your mother now belongs to the ages.
And suddenly, there are no more excuses left.
My parents were in separate nursing homes in Florida during the last years of their lives. Looking back, I can realize that they must have spent many lonely hours and days. I visited as often as I could, and called and wrote between visits. But I didn’t stay in touch as often as they would have liked or as often as I should have.
And then, within six months, both of then died.
Sunday is Mother’s Day.
Have you called your mother today?
I sure wish I could call mine.