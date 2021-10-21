Halloween is an exciting time for children – costumes, buckets of candy, and fun with friends. But, for children with life-threatening food allergies, Halloween can be scary, and not because of the ghosts and goblins. About one in thirteen children have a food allergy. Of course, food allergies are not limited to children. Nationwide, approximately 32 million Americans have one or more food allergies. The most common food allergens are milk, egg, peanut, soy, wheat, tree nut (such as walnut, almond, hazelnut, and cashew), shellfish, fish, and sesame. These food allergens are common ingredients in candies, cookies, and baked items.
Many kinds of candies are off-limits for children with food allergies, either because they are allergic to one of the ingredients or because of the risk of cross-contact. Cross-contact occurs when an allergen is unintentionally transferred from a food containing the allergen to a food that does not contain the allergen. Cross-contact can occur in a commercial factory that uses shared equipment for multiple types of food items, or at home when using the same baking pans, spatulas, or other utensils for different recipes without thoroughly washing in between.
Since 2014, the Food Allergy Research and Education (FARE) has coordinated the Teal Pumpkin Project to help children with food allergies safely participate in Halloween trick-or- treating. Houses and other organizations participating in the Teal Pumpkin Project are asked to display a teal-painted pumpkin or signage. Placing a teal pumpkin on your doorstep or entrance lets children and their parents know that that you have non-food treats or trinkets in addition to candy. Those participating in the Teal Pumpkin Project can also enter their address into a searchable map. Adding your home to the map allows parents of children with food allergies to find locations in their area that are offering non-food items for trick-or-treat. There are many inexpensive non-food items available at local dollar and retail stores such as glow sticks, pencils, bubbles, and spider rings.
Here are some suggestions for parents to make Halloween fun and safe for their children with food allergies:
Stock up on inexpensive trinkets or toys to trade with your child for any candy they receive but cannot eat.
Enforce a “no eating while trick-or-treating” rule so that you can look at the candy to determine if it is safe for your child to eat.
Remember that the smaller, fun-size candies frequently contain different ingredients than their full-size counterparts. Do not make assumptions about ingredients.
Consider making safe “goody bags” that friends and family can give your child.
Always read labels.
Consider hosting a Halloween party instead of going trick-or-treating.
Keep non-food items in a separate bowl from candy if you plan to offer both options for trick-or-treat.
Resources for more information:
For tips to avoid cross-contact, go to www.foodallergy.org/resources
For free downloadable Teal Pumpkin posters, more suggestions for non-food treats, and to enter your address in an interactive, searchable map, go to tealpumpkinproject.org
Patio Lantern Craft Class
October is the perfect time of year to enjoy your outdoor patio or deck! Come join us and make a mason jar lantern to help light your outdoor space. Each lantern contains a solar light and handle and is decorated with glass gems. The class will be held Monday, October 25th at 3:00 p.m. You must register in advance. Call the Pontotoc County Extension Office at 662-489-3910 to register.