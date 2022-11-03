Where do you even begin to try to describe Judge Fred Wicker and what he meant to his friends and the Pontotoc community? We met Fred and Wordna Wicker sometime after my husband and I moved to Pontotoc in 1977 for Chuck’s job with Pontotoc Electric Power. Their kindness touched our hearts. Wordna Wicker graciously gave many hours of her time to help me with the genealogy and paperwork for joining the Daughters of the American Revolution.

