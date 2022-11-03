Where do you even begin to try to describe Judge Fred Wicker and what he meant to his friends and the Pontotoc community? We met Fred and Wordna Wicker sometime after my husband and I moved to Pontotoc in 1977 for Chuck’s job with Pontotoc Electric Power. Their kindness touched our hearts. Wordna Wicker graciously gave many hours of her time to help me with the genealogy and paperwork for joining the Daughters of the American Revolution.
Fred Wicker was an extraordinary person who enjoyed life. I never saw him when he wasn’t happy and smiling. He enjoyed people and was a knowledgeable historian and a gifted storyteller. He was also an excellent listener. With his good memory and quick thinking, he had a knack for finding connections with anyone and with any topic of conversation.
Through his law career, he knew people in the law profession that were friends of my family growing up in West Point – Judge B. H. Loving, Bob and Judge Lenore Prather, Judge Harvey Buck, Tom Tubb, and many others. When I began teaching at Delta State University in 2012, he told me about his aunt, Elma Merle Wicker, who was in the first graduating class at the then, Delta State Teacher’s College. I later got a copy of her Delta State yearbook picture and had copies made for him. I can still see the smile on his face as he held the picture for the first time.
With his remarkable memory, he could recall events, people, poems, and songs from decades ago. Every conversation with him was both educational and entertaining. He was a walking library of knowledge. You could see the “mental wheels” turning as he recited a poem or sung a Christmas carol in French or German that he learned during World War II.
He was not easily shaken by uncertainty. At the beginning of the COVID scare, I called to ask him if he needed anything. He quickly replied, “No, I just got home from Piggly Wiggly and Walmart, but thank you for asking.” He went on to say, “I know that eventually something is going to take me out, but whatever time I have left, I plan to enjoy.” And, enjoy life he did. I’m so honored to have known him. He will forever be my friend.
I want to thank the Pontotoc Police Department for the courteous way they helped with traffic control during the funeral procession from First Baptist Church to the Pontotoc City Cemetery. Your efforts and professionalism as we paid our last respects to Judge Wicker were very much appreciated.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.