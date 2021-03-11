The recent winter storm with snow that lasted almost two weeks in parts of the county has sparked memories of the 1951 Ice Storm. Ice storms can be especially damaging because freezing rain accumulates on tree limbs, power lines, and highways. The heavier the ice accumulation, the more severe the damage.
The 1951 Ice Storm resulted in layers of ice covered with several inches of snow. It began on Monday evening, January 29, 1951. This ice storm swept through north Mississippi, northwest Alabama, west and middle Tennessee, most of Kentucky, and parts of southern Ohio. Record cold temperatures across the South in the days that followed prevented the snow and ice from melting, with more snow and sleet falling in the coming days. On the morning of February 2, Bowling Green, Kentucky recorded a temperature of minus 20 degrees Fahrenheit. Roads across the South were difficult or almost impossible to travel. The National Weather Service refers to this winter storm as the “Great Ice Storm of 1951” and estimated the damage at $100 million. An estimated 25 people lost their lives.
Pontotoc Electric Power Association (PEPA) suffered significant damage to power lines and a substation. PEPA General Manager J. C. “Cy” Sneed, Jr. announced in the Pontotoc Progress newspaper that 150 workers with saws and axes were needed to assist in clearing trees so that power could be restored. It took fifteen days to get the power restored to all customers.
The telephone system also suffered considerable damage. According to an announcement placed by Southern Bell Telephone Company in the February 15, 1951 edition of the Pontotoc Progress, more than 400 miles of telephone lines in north Mississippi were damaged and had to be rebuilt. Within one week, Southern Bell had more than 1800 experienced telephone repairmen with materials and over 600 vehicles at work in north Mississippi. These included workers who had come from many southern states.
On Friday, February 2, 1951, two stores burned in downtown Pontotoc, which were the W. J. Owen’s Dry Goods Store and Claudie Jackson’s Grocery Store. According to the Pontotoc Progress article of February 8, 1951, “One of Tupelo’s fire trucks was sent here to help fight the blaze which at one time threatened to envelop the entire block in the business district of the city. Local fireman, however, had managed to bring the fire under control by the time the Tupelo truck could get over the ice-covered highway.” The article further stated “Fireman battled the blaze in near zero weather. The pump on the Pontotoc truck was found to be frozen and hose lines had to be attached directly to fire hydrants, losing some of the power they would have had available had the pump been in working order.” The article concluded by saying “The origin of the fire is not definitely known, but is presumed to have been caused by a blowtorch used in the basement earlier in the afternoon to thaw out water pipes.” The two buildings that burned were between Windham and Walker and City Café on the west side of the street between Jefferson Street and Reynolds Street.
Local folks recall that the snow and ice stayed for about two weeks. Betty Austin was a sophomore at Pontotoc High School. She recalls being out of school and going out to play in the snow. Her family still used a black cook stove in the kitchen that was heated with wood, and fortunately the stove allowed them to cook and have heat in their home. She can still remember the smell of the chicken and dumplings her mother made on that stove. The following year (1952), the family replaced the wood stove with an electric stove. Her family didn’t realize at the time how widespread the ice storm was because they had no telephone and the Pontotoc Progress newspaper was not delivered due to the icy roads. The only news they received was what they heard from their neighbors.
Charles Austin recalls his family had a stove that used coal that was a “Warm Morning” brand stove. He remembers being out of school and building a snowman. His family home was a gathering place for neighboring children who came over and shoveled off the driveway and sledded on a hill by their home.
Ellis Reeder was ten years old when the 1951 Ice Storm occurred. His father, who was a carpenter, drove nails through the soles of old shoes so they could walk and play on the ice. He said, “it was like having golf shoes”. He recalls the power being off for more than two weeks, so they did not have lights in their home. At the time, some of his neighbors still did not have electrical wiring in their homes, so they didn’t miss the power being off. He also remembers that school was out, and the town of Pontotoc was basically shut down.
Fred and Wordna Wicker were renting an apartment on the south end of the Waldrop house (where Preston and Melissa Campbell currently live) on Main Street when the 1951 Ice Storm occurred. Jim and Faye Bennett lived in the north apartment of the Waldrop house. Jim Bennett was principal of the grammar school. The two couples shared the living room and kitchen. The Wickers had just purchased their current home but did not have furniture in it. Wordna was visiting her father in Big Creek in Calhoun County when the ice storm occurred. She heard that a building burned in downtown Pontotoc. Worried that the building might be Fred Wicker’s office, she convinced her father to drive her and daughter Ellen back to Pontotoc in spite of the poor road conditions. Wordna was also expecting her son, Roger, who was born in July 1951. With no electricity to heat their home, the Wickers put a mattress on the floor in front of the fireplace to sleep. Judge Wicker remembered that it was a sleepless night for him trying to keep 18-month-old Ellen under the cover to stay warm. The next day he borrowed a kerosene heater and bought kerosene from Mr. Theron Daniels. While the power was out in downtown Pontotoc, Dr. Theodore Rayburn would go to Vester Page’s store, take canned vegetables off the shelves, and cook a stew on the pot-bellied stove for lunch. Judge Wicker also recalled that there was a “tremendous pile” of snow on Jefferson Street between the current First Choice Bank and Montgomery’s On Main restaurant that lasted for several weeks after the ice storm.
Betty Jo Jaggers was in the old Tupelo Hospital having her tonsils removed when the 1951 Ice Storm hit the area. She recalls that she had to stay longer in the hospital because her family could not get up and down the steep hill leading to the hospital to take her home. When she was able to go home, she recalls how hard it was with no electric power. Her throat was sore from having her tonsils removed. She and her husband, Morris, lived in the Zion community and had to cook food in the old fireplace of their home until the electricity was restored.
Chuck Howell, retired General Manager of PEPA, notes that most of the time power lines tend to suffer damage when the ice loading exceeds ¼ inch. Although little information is available as to why it happens this way, history has shown that the severest ice storms in northeast Mississippi tend to follow a 21 to 22-year cycle. For example, significant ice storms for this area have occurred on the following dates:
- January 29, 1951
- January 7, 1973
- February 9, 1994
- February 25, 2015
Pontotoc Progress Highlights
The following are some excerpts from the Pontotoc Progress newspaper reporting on the 1951 Ice Storm.
- February 8, 1951. Heavy Damage as Ice-Laden Trees Crash; Power Lines, Phone Lines Out.
“Heavy damage is being caused all over the county by the cold snap. Electric power is off and lines are down everywhere. J. C. Sneed, Jr. says he needs 150 workmen with saws and axes to clear lines. Supt. Sneed said considerable damage was caused at the TVA substation in Pontotoc.”
- February 8, 1951. Damage by Ice, Sleet, Snow, Rain, Is Heaviest Yet.
“Pontotoc county was one of the heaviest losers in the sleet-snow-rain-ice siege that has blanketed all north Mississippi and other southern states for the past week. Freezing weather dropped to as low as four degrees below zero.”
- February 8, 1951. Two Pontotoc Stores Burn; Heavy Damage.
“Estimated damage has been placed at $85,000 in a fire late Friday that destroyed two of Pontotoc’s most widely known business establishments, W. J. Owen and Sons Dry Good Store and Claudie Jackson’s Grocery Store. Two adjoining business houses, Windham & Walker and City Café, escaped the flames but were damaged by smoke and water.”
- February 8, 1951. Owners Urged To Use Caution Cutting Trees.
“The past ice storm has done considerable damage to some timber stands in Pontotoc County, while others have escaped with very little damage.”
- February 15, 1951. All Electricity On: Most Phones Back.
“All electric power service has been restored in the area served by Pontotoc Electric Power Association, announces J. C. Sneed, Superintendent. Final circuit to be restored was Sunday, with exception of streetlights in the town of Pontotoc.”
- February 15, 1951. Southern Bell Asks Patience As Big Repair Job Proceeds.
“When ice-coated wires acting like sails had the pressure of wind added to the dead weight of the ice itself, the force became irresistible; poles by the thousands were splintered, cross-arms crumpled and wires were snapped, twisted, and snarled. Telephone service ceased in 67 Mississippi towns and in over 23,000 homes.”
Do you remember the 1951 Ice Storm?
If you have memories of the 1951 Ice Storm, please call the Pontotoc Extension Office at 662-489-3910 and ask for Ensley Howell. I would love to hear your stories.
