February 24, 2021 marks the twentieth anniversary of the deadly tornado that cut a 23-mile path across Pontotoc County from Robbs to Sherman, passing through the southeastern portion of the City of Pontotoc.
The F4 tornado touched down on Saturday night, February 24, 2001, at approximately 10 p.m. with winds of more than 150 miles per hour.
The most tragic result of this tornado were the seven people who lost their lives. Five people were pronounced dead upon arrival at the Pontotoc Community Hospital, which were: Betty Clowers, Donnie Clowers, Peggy Hester, Michael Seale, and Evan Nixon. Lance Williams died the following Friday, and Jessie Robert Bean died eight years later. A memorial monument with the names of the seven victims is located at the intersection of Highway 41 and Liberty Street.
There were approximately 360 homes, 15 factories or businesses, and two churches that were damaged or destroyed. The historic antebellum home Lochinvar, which is listed in the National Register of Historic Places and located west of Highway 15 just south of Pontotoc, was severely damaged, but later restored by its owners. Hundreds of trees were ripped from their roots and laid on the ground.
Initially 10,000 people were without electric power because a section of the Tennessee Valley Authority’s transmission line between Pontotoc and Sherman was destroyed. Within two hours, half of these customers had their power restored by way of the TVA transmission line from Oxford. The remaining customers who were without power because of localized damage had their power restored within the following days with the help of various crews from neighboring electric power associations and municipal electric systems.
. In the days and weeks that followed, there was an outpouring of help from people both near and far. Local people with chainsaws helped neighbors and college students spent their spring break in Pontotoc helping with the clean-up. Although twenty years have passed, many still remember the events of that night as if it were yesterday. The destruction changed the look of the Pontotoc landscape to this day and will be remembered by many people for the rest of their lives.
Useful information and resources are available on the following Web sites to help protect your family in the event of a disaster:
- Extension Disaster Education Network: https://extensiondisaster.net/
- Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Emergency Preparedness and Response: https://emergency.cdc.gov/
- National Safety Council, Emergency Preparedness: https://www.nsc.org/
- The American Red Cross: www.redcross.org
- U. S. Government Disaster Portal: https://www.ready.gov/