All these recent high school graduations got me to reminiscing about my ole 1974 Pontotoc High School classmates. I believe there were 95 of us who walked across the Pontotoc High School Auditorium stage and got our diplomas that night in May.
I was blessed and honored to be a part of such a great senior class. I love all of them. We were a close-knit class and I have 12 years of wonderful memories.
Like myself, many of my classmates made Pontotoc their home. Others have moved back in recent years.
Unfortunately some of our classmates have passed away, including several who died far too young.
One of my favorite 1974 classmates was Robert Ingram, who was working for Pontotoc Electric Power Association when he was tragically killed on Sept. 7, 1985, while working on the Gulf Coast to help restore electric power after Hurricane Elena. Robert and Shan Weatherly were co-MVPs on the Warrior football team. Robert was also MVP on our senior basketball team. He also ran track Coach Charlie Butts PHS track team.
But Robert was so much more than an outstanding athlete. He was genuine, caring and respectful. He was beloved by all his classmates and gone way too soon.
Out of curiosity I looked to see what song topped Billboard magazine’s year-end hot 100 singles of 1974.
Billboard’s number one song for 1974 was Barbra Streisand’s “The Way We Were.”