A black-and-white photograph of Jim Edwards, in his baggy, woolen baseball uniform, stood in one corner. Nearby hung a portrait of a young, radiant Ruby Elzy. A slim, brunette, mannequin, breezily attired in a silken scarf and vintage Pontotoc varsity sweater, forever waited to be asked to dance.
“This is the Arts and Entertainment Room, and it’s next on our list of renovations,” said Martha Jo Coleman, curator of the Pontotoc Town Square Museum. She leaned against an ancient, Rowe jukebox, and pointed to a glass case, displaying album covers from Pontotoc natives like “Baby Face” Leroy Foster, Terry “Harmonica” Bean, and Corder Jackson.
Howdy Doody beamed his freckled, bumpkin stare from atop the case.
New paint, plumbing work, and rearranging artifacts are among the improvements slated for the old building at 59 S. Main St., which still functions as a post office. It also houses a reliquary of treasures evocative of the Faulkneresque, fall hog-killing, well-water-in-a-cedar-bucket days of Pontotoc’s infancy.
The renovations are made possible through contributions from the city and county, as well as from generous benefactors. Coleman takes a reverent pause when she speaks of them.
“This museum wouldn’t be here without the donations and support of local folks, who care deeply about their community,” said Coleman.
The Pontotoc County Historical Society purchased the building in 1998. Society Vice-President Bob McGee said the museum is unique.
“We’re very excited about these improvements to this historic and amazing building, and we hope to continue making it better,” said McGee. “The downtown post office is certainly one of the most beautiful buildings in northeast Mississippi, and we think it’s important to take care of it.”
Among the museum’s features is a room outfitted as an old-fashioned general store, alongside a tack-and-hardware shop. It gives one the nostalgic feeling of strolling down a centuries-old town street, and Coleman and friends plan to pave the floor, like a street. One space features an old-time school classroom, with austere, uncomfortable desks, frayed text books, and a pragmatic, intimidating blackboard. In another room, an earnest, square-jawed mannequin staffs a Mayberry-like service station. He looks eager to leap from his stool, in his cap and necktie, to check the oil and fill the tank. A doctor’s office, with corked bottles of balms, gripes, and tonics, a ladies’ clothing store, with gossamer tea hats, and dresses as delicate and Baroque as cake icing, and a newspaper room, with clunky, Medieval machines, not far advanced from a hammer and chisel, round out the attractions
The main attraction is a mural, painted by Jospeh Pollet, that depicts Spanish explorer Hernando DeSoto having a meal with three Chickasaw chiefs, on Christmas in 1540. The mural also depicts the wedding of Juan Ortiz and native princess Sa-owana, which some say is the first Christian wedding in America, and was performed ay a Catholic priest. Set in a sparse, cold-weather landscape, with leafless trees, Spaniards are seated at-table with befeathered Indians, while hogs and dogs shuffule about underfoot.
Painters Kelly Guthrie, Austin Drewery, and Cory Tutor recently scraped off old plaster and repainted the ceiling in the upstairs Berryhill Room. Guthrie also repainted the outside window frames. Drewery got up on stilts, like a circus performer, to accomplish his task.
Coleman and company will start renovating the downstairs Arts and Entertainment Room once they fix a water leak that’s trickling through the ceiling and pooling in a bucket. Recent, torrential rains haven’t helped. They could use a hand, Coleman said, perhaps from a good-natured, knowledgeable construction professional.
“We’re very proud of this museum, and we like to think it’s a special part of Mississippi’s history,” said Coleman. “Things and artifacts are important, but they always point back to the people who were here, and made history. The people of this area are unique and wonderful, and taking care of this museum is always a labor of love.”
The Ponototoc County Town Square Post Office and Museum is open Mon. –Fri., 10 a.m. -4:30 p.m. Also visit www.townsquaremuseum.org, or call (662) 488-0388 or like the museum’s page on Facebook.