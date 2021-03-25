Due to the high probability of severe weather in our area tonight our candidates’ forum has been postponed to next Thursday, April 1 at 6:00 pm at the Pontotoc Community House.
breaking
Republican women candidate forum postponed
Regina Butler
Reporter
Regina is a reporter for the Pontotoc Progress.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
comments powered by Disqus