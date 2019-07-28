The Pontotoc County Republican Women’s Club hosted a very successful Candidates’ Speaking Forum with a couple hundred people in attendance to hear local and state candidates on the August 6 Primary Election Ballot. The new 1st Choice Gateway Pavilion was the perfect venue.
Sheriff Leo Mask’s band, The County Mounties, got the party started and vocalist Jill Foster joined them.
In the tradition of all Republican women’s clubs, The Reverend Ernie Wright said the prayer, Mark Huey, the Pontotoc County Veterans’ Service Officer led the audience in the Pledge of Allegiance and Jill Foster sang the National Anthem beautifully.
Elise Richmond, the president of the PCRW, welcomed the crowd, introduced the club’s officers and invited the attendees to join the Republican women for pulled pork sandwiches, corned dogs and the fixings, including the promised homemade desserts.
Ted Foster did a great job, herding over 40 local and state candidate speakers, explaining their platforms and asking for the crowds’ votes.
In between the candidates’ speeches, a lively Cake Auction was held by President Elise Richmond. Beautiful homemade cakes were donated to raise money to fund the club’s community projects; such as the Mamie Eisenhower Book Project, helping Republican candidates get elected locally, registering voters, projects to support our Troops and the Christmas Presents to Veterans Project.
VP Nancy Anderson’s red velvet cake and Joyce Walls’ German chocolate cake were big hits. Thank you to all of the bakers and to all of the vendors.
The event was such a success that the PCRW board is already planning the 2020 Forum. If you would like to be a member of the Pontotoc County Republican Women, contact Angie Kenney @ 662.891.5572 or come to the next meeting on Monday, September 9, 2019, at 6 pm in the Pontotoc Electric Power Association’s Conference Room.