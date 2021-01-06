Webster defines resolution as “the act of reducing to a simpler form; the act of solving, answering.
Many folks define New Year’s resolutions as “fairy tales; the art of making empty promises.”
What the heck, here are some of my 2021 fairy tale resolutions.
I’m going to renew our subscription to Good Housekeeping just to give our two dogs and cat empty hope for a better life.
Use my stimulus check to buy stock in Charmin toilet paper and Lysol corporation.
Cook at least one new thing each week.
Get Janet to cook one old thing at least once a month.
Create and post a cleaning schedule.
Stop lying and stop writing up bogus cleaning schedules.
Take the stairs. No seriously, I want to take out the stairs and put in one of those little side-saddle lift chairs (with cup holders).
Finally get that lock box at the bank and store our last two Lysol wipes for the grand baby.
Clean up all the clutter in the kitchen.
Invite friends over to see the kitchen miracle.
Color my hair so no one will recognize me with my coronavirus mask on.
Cancel my subscription to Outdoor Frumpy magazine.
Have knee and shoulder surgery so my wife will stop saying “if you’re not going to get it fixed, stop complaining about it hurting.”
Teach the dogs to make up the bed, take out the garbage and vacuum the den.
Stop throwing away stuff the day before I need it.
Remember that when my wife says “do whatever you want” she is not being sincere.
Never take HomeGoods trips for granted ever again.
Save my last bag of Reese’s white chocolate Christmas trees until Valentine’s Day.
Stop hiding my candy from Janet because I can’t remember where I hid most of it.
Read more by activating the subtitles on our television.
Buy some Chapstick and actually use it twice before I lose it.
Be my own Sugar Daddy and buy even more bags of mini Milky Ways.
Buy the CD audio version of some good books and listen to them while trying to pull out onto Highway 15 north.
Buy cookies instead of lettuce. Cookies don’t turn brown and soggy.
I’m going to expand my horizons. I’m going to get my cataracts removed.
Triple my chances for a healthy 2021 by staying 18 feet away from my cell phone.
Most importantly, remember that New Year’s resolutions are only a “to do” list for the first week of January.