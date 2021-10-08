The COVID-19 pandemic has changed our lives in many ways. The impact has been especially hard for individuals trying to start or maintain a small business. Small businesses are the backbone of communities by providing goods, services, and jobs. Small businesses account for 65% of new jobs and 44% of the private payroll in the United States. Businesses must be able to navigate a constantly changing environment. Mississippi State University Center for Government and Community Development and Extension have an array of resources such as printed publications, webinars, and podcasts to assist business owners in managing and growing their business.

To help businesses, especially during COVID-19, MSU Extension community development faculty recently provided a webinar series you can view through Zoom on your home computer, tablet, or smart phone. This webinar series covers six strategies to strengthen your business and provides links to additional resources. These webinars can be accessed at http://extension.msstate.edu/six-strategies-strengthen-your-business-during-covid-19

The topics discussed are:

Strategy 1: Create or Improve Your Business Website

Strategy 2: Boosting Your Social Media Engagement

Strategy 3: Turning Your Website Into a Sales Machine

Strategy 4: Adapting Business Strategies During COVID-19

Strategy 5: How to Avoid Three Financial Mistakes During COVID-19

Strategy 6: Small Business Administration Resources

There are online publications containing a wealth of information for businesses. These publications can be accessed from: https://extension.msstate.edu/community/small-business

Publication Number: P3475 Online Business Education to Help Your Food Business Grow

Publication Number: M1432 Low-Budget Strategies for Small Town Survival

Publication Number: IS1841 Talking Retail Trade

Publication Number: P3245 Engaging Your Social Media Audience

Publication Number: P3105 Insurance Information for Agritourism Businesses

In addition, there are face-to-face workshops and presentations, as well as online short courses such as StartUp to provide needed resources for new or established businesses.

For more information, call the MSU Center for Government and Community Development at 662-325-3141 or your Pontotoc County MSU Extension Office at 662-489-3910.

regina.butler@djournal.com

