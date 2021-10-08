The COVID-19 pandemic has changed our lives in many ways. The impact has been especially hard for individuals trying to start or maintain a small business. Small businesses are the backbone of communities by providing goods, services, and jobs. Small businesses account for 65% of new jobs and 44% of the private payroll in the United States. Businesses must be able to navigate a constantly changing environment. Mississippi State University Center for Government and Community Development and Extension have an array of resources such as printed publications, webinars, and podcasts to assist business owners in managing and growing their business.
To help businesses, especially during COVID-19, MSU Extension community development faculty recently provided a webinar series you can view through Zoom on your home computer, tablet, or smart phone. This webinar series covers six strategies to strengthen your business and provides links to additional resources. These webinars can be accessed at http://extension.msstate.edu/six-strategies-strengthen-your-business-during-covid-19
The topics discussed are:
Strategy 1: Create or Improve Your Business Website
Strategy 2: Boosting Your Social Media Engagement
Strategy 3: Turning Your Website Into a Sales Machine
Strategy 4: Adapting Business Strategies During COVID-19
Strategy 5: How to Avoid Three Financial Mistakes During COVID-19
Strategy 6: Small Business Administration Resources