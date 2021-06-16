On Monday, June 14, downtown Pontotoc was adorned with dozens of American Flags in celebration of Flag Day.
But I suddenly realized I didn’t really know the full details behind the annual observance of Flag Day. As I was looking for information on Flag Day I found the following very informative story posted Sunday by Katherine Rodriguez, N.J. Advance Media for NJ.com.
“Flag Day 2021: When is it? Why do we celebrate it?
By Katherine Rodriguez, NJ Advance Media for NJ.com
The annual holiday celebrates the symbolism and history behind the American flag each year on the anniversary of the American flag’s official creation on June 14.
Flag Day is a celebration of the American flag that occurs every year on June 14, in remembrance of when our country’s first American flag was introduced by the Continental Congress as the official American flag on June 14, 1777.
The Continental Congress introduced the American flag in the middle of the Revolutionary War at a time when each colony or special interest had its own flag. The Declaration of Independence made the introduction of a universal American flag necessary.
Congress made a resolution on June 14, 1777, outlining the purpose for a united American flag for the 13 colonies: “The flag of the United States shall be thirteen stripes, alternate red and white, with a union of thirteen stars of white on a blue field …”
In 1885, a school teacher by the name of Bernard J. Cigrand encouraged his students to reflect on the symbolism behind the American flag.
Eventually, he came up with a proposal to establish an annual observance for the nation’s flag and penned an article called the “Fourteenth of June” in the Chicago Argus newspaper. To this day, he is regarded as the “Father of Flag Day.”
Since then, there have been 27 different versions of the American flag. Stars have been added to the American flag as states joined the Union. The flag in its current state dates back to July 4, 1960, when Hawaii was officially recognized as the 50th state on the American flag.
How is Flag Day celebrated today?
On May 30, 1916, President Woodrow Wilson established a national Flag Day on June 14. President Harry Truman signed legislation in 1949 proclaiming Flag Day as a national holiday, although it was never considered an official federal holiday.
Many Americans celebrate Flag Day by displaying the red, white, and blue flags with 50 stars and 13 stripes in front of homes and businesses.
Some towns and cities hold parades and other events to celebrate the flag, and the American flag is flown at all government buildings.”
Thanks to Katherine Rodriguez for teaching me something.
President Joe Biden followed custom this week in issuing a proclamation for the 2021 Flag Day observance.
“To commemorate the adoption of our flag, the Congress, by joint resolution approved August 3, 1949, as amended (63 Stat. 492), designated June 14 of each year as “Flag Day” and requested that the President issue an annual proclamation calling for its observance and for the display of the flag of the United States on all Federal Government buildings. The Congress also requested, by joint resolution approved June 9, 1966, as amended (80 Stat. 194), that the President issue annually a proclamation designating the week in which June 14 occurs as “National Flag Week” and calling upon all citizens of the United States to display the flag during that week.
NOW, THEREFORE, I, JOSEPH R. BIDEN JR., President of the United States of America, do hereby proclaim June 14, 2021, as Flag Day, and the week starting June 13, 2021, as National Flag Week.”
Some athletes and others choose not to stand and honor the American Flag.
As have all nations and peoples, America has made her mistakes. But to me the American Flag should always be honored to show respect for the millions who have fought and died to preserve the freedom of the United States. And our flag represents the thousands still standing guard around the world today.
I saw a sign recently that read: “If you don’t want to stand behind our troops, feel free to stand in front of them.”
Last week I saw a video of 12,000 fans proudly (and loudly) singing our National Anthem at a New York Islanders hockey game.
I cried tears of joy listening to Americans honor their country. And right there in the middle of it all was a beautiful American Flag.