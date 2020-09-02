My first cousin, William Taylor, was killed in a four-wheeler wreck last week.
William was strong, and handsome, and thoroughly good. He loved his mama like Elvis did. He never missed a family gathering. He was the one opening the door and saying, “Fix you a plate.”
William was in prison. It didn’t make him harsh or coarse or even the least bit impolite. He was man enough to come through it with manners like a choir boy.
William was as fierce as a lion and as gentle as a lamb. His forearms were braded steel and his shoulders were twice as wide as his waist. He worked hard. His hands were calloused. He picked up his grandkids with practiced gentleness and sat them on his lap for stories and a sip of sweet tea as if he’d never seen anything ugly in life.
I never left a Christmas or Thanksgiving without William saying, “I love you.” A man like William could say that.
One Thanksgiving we ate a goat. I was ok with it until I saw the eviscerated carcass laying in a gully there on Waldo Road. I’m pretty sure William pointed it out to me. That put me off my dressing.
My first memory of William is him playing a cassette of the band AC/DC, the album “Fly on the Wall.” Not one of their best. He lifted me up on his top bunk and played it on his jambox. It sounded pretty cool to me.
William and his brothers, Johnny Lee and Scott, caught and tamed a squirrel. I kid you not. The critter would eat peanuts out of your hand, disappear into the woods of Springville for hours, then come home at night and sleep beside you like a Chihuahua.
Their daddy, Milton, seldom wore shoes. He was Marshall Dillon, Ben Cartwright, and Charles Ingalls rolled into one. He cut pulp wood, loved fireworks, and raised tomatoes and squash like the Garden of Eden.
William’s mama, Terry, loves to dance and makes a mean chicken-and-dressing. We’ve all followed her recipe step-by-step, but the magic is in her hands.
William was 51 when the Lord called him home. He could easily have passed for 41. He had a shock of blonde hair, a strong frame, and optimism in his eyes that men half his age would kill for. Everybody loved him.
When I shook hands with William, I’d feel him loosen his grip out of politeness.
William was a light in our family. I’m not sure how we’ll deal with this. He was the toughest of all of us. I’m not half the man he was.
We’ll go on, I suppose. That’s what people do.