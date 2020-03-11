At last week’s March 3 board meeting, retail recruiter Casey Kidd, CEO of NaviRetail, told Pontotoc Aldermen that two new restaurants will soon begin construction in Pontotoc, a hotel developer remains firmly committed to building and two others hotels are eyeing Pontotoc.
“I’m happy and excited to announce that everyone’s hard work these past two years is paying off,” said Kidd, a native of Pontotoc. “Officials with Jack’s Restaurant and Checkers Restaurant have announced they will soon begin construction in Pontotoc on sites on Highway 15 north.”
“By our sales forecast, the city of Pontotoc will recoup an estimated $112,000 annually in sales/tourism tax revenue from these two new businesses,” Kidd said.
Kidd said that a Holiday Inn developer who owns land along Highway 278 four lane remains committed to an earlier commitment to build in Pontotoc.
“He said he’s just waiting on the frontage road project to be completed and he’s still coming,” Kidd said. “And we have two other major hotel brands expressing serious interest in also building in Pontotoc in that same area. Business and pleasure travelers are very loyal to all three of these hotel brands. Once they see dirt moving on these other projects I believe they will commit also.”
“We’re also talking to a third restaurant who is looking to expand over here out of Tupelo.”
The Pontotoc Board of Aldermen recently renewed a contract for NaviRetail’s services for a third year.
“It’s very exciting to have these restaurants and the Holiday Inn coming to Pontotoc and we’re excited about the news that more are seriously interested in coming to Pontotoc,” said Pontotoc Mayor Bob Peeples. “Casey has worked hard on recruiting and this shows that Pontotoc is seen as a good place to do business.”
In other business, Howard Carnes, owner of Carnes Frames in Pontotoc, addressed the board concerning major street repairs needed on Brookwood Drive and Cox Street, where two of his businesses are located.
“The reason I’m here is to see what we can do to get some help with repaving and repairing Brookwood Drive and Cox Street,” said Carnes, who employs more than 250 workers. “The drainage is terrible, there’s culvert problems and beaver problems and the road needs repaving. “
“We have lots of trucks and trailers on these streets and when they meet cars it’s dangerous with the road conditions. Over the past 10 years you have patched and patched the problems, but it needs fixing. I’m asking for help.”
Mayor Peeples told Carnes that Brookwood Drive is a top priority among streets that need repaving.
“That street needs milling and repaving and it’s first on our list,” Peeples promised. “We plan to take care of that street when the weather gets better. We will need bigger culverts and we need to clean out the ditches on Cox Street.”
In an old business item, aldermen accepted a lot bid of $15,320 for installation of seven security cameras at the First Choice Bank Gateway in downtown Pontotoc.
“ We feel like these cameras will enable us to stop the vandalism problem we’ve been having at the rest rooms down on the gateway,” Peeples said.
In other old business, aldermen approved a motion to advertise for hiring two employees to fill open positions in the city’s natural gas department.
In new business, the board accepted a low bid of $25,000 from A & B Construction Company for major culvert installation in Greenbriar Subdivision to eliminate drainage and sink hole problems. Approximately 300 feet of culverts will need to be installed.
The board also took action to purchase a new pickup for the city’s gas department. Last month the board passed a motion to purchase a 2020 model truck, but was notified that the truck was no longer in stock.
That motion was rescinded and a new motion passed to purchase a 2019 Doge Ram from Landers Dodge in Southaven at a low bid price of $18,821.00.
Aldermen also voted to re-appointt Kevin Wallace to a new term on the Pontotoc Housing Authority Board.
Other new business items approved included:
-purchasing a $150 ad out of tourism funds from the Pontotoc Progress for the upcoming 2020 Visitors Guide;
-advertise for bids for depositing of public funds;
-advertise for trenching and boring for the gas department;
-advertise for maintenance of the Pontotoc City Cemetery.
Consent agenda items approved included:
Authorize and approve for Terry Williamson to attend the Building Association of Mississippi 2020 Summer Conference in Gulfport, MS June 7-12, 2020. (travel and meal reimbursement)
Authorize and approve January 2020 payroll in the amount of $203,251.02.
Authorize and approve water adjustments.