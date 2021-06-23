Casey Kidd, CEO of NaviRetail, announced this week that Zaxby’s Restaurant will soon begin construction of a franchise on Highway 15 north in Pontotoc.
“Zaxby’s is coming, the land deal is in place and the first thing for them will be removing the current building that is on the property,” Kidd said. “The property is next door to the Sonic Drive-In on Highway 15 north.”
Zaxby’s corporate headquarters is in Athens, Georgia, and each Zaxby’s Restaurant is Independently owned and operated under a license agreement with Zaxby’s Franchising LLC.
Kidd said that Athens, Georgia, native Jody Bradley is one of the owners of the Zaxby’s locating in Pontotoc.
“Mr. Bradley loves the area and plans to spend a lot of time in this area getting the restaurant up and running,” Kidd said. “I would suspect that the restaurant in Pontotoc won’t be his only Zaxby’s.”
“Zaxby’s is committed to being a community partner. They are committed to programs like tuition assistance and making an investment in the community. That was something that was stressed to (Pontotoc) Mayor Bob Peeples and myself when we first talked to the Zaxby developers. That attitude helps them employ workers. Being from Georgia their Southern roots run deep and that means a lot in a city the size of Pontotoc.”
Kidd, whose recruiting company was contracted by Pontotoc over three years ago, said Zaxby’s will be an immediate boost to Pontotoc’s economy.
“Zaxby’s hopes to do at least $2-million in their first year here, so just with the two percent tourism tax that’s $40,000 of direct benefit that the city of Pontotoc gets from having located Zaxby’s here and we’ve now had multiple restaurants locate in Pontotoc.”
“Every time we locate another retailer here it’s a direct benefit to the city in terms of sale tax and tourism tax and that’s one of the things that I was looking to happen.”
“In Pontotoc from 2018 we had these restaurants start opening up and bam, sales tax returns have grown substantially,” he said. “ In 2020 sales tax returns increased by $600,000 over 2019. Even with the COVID year we’re looking at an additional $600,000 in sales tax returns to the city that didn’t exist in years prior.”
“That is a 20 percent increase. If you’re looking at growth, I’d love a 20 percent increase. And at retail trade shows that is the analogy we use to sell Pontotoc. In any market you can’t deny or ignore that kind of growth and Pontotoc has that going on.”
“And that’s the kind of growth retailers are trying to capitalize on. That’s the reason we have so much traction right now in Pontotoc.”
Kidd said that retail recruiting opportunities are greatly improved over 2020.
“On May 19 we had our first retail trade show since COVID and it was in Orlando, Florida. We didn’t know what to expect as far as turnout. We were hoping for at least 500 to 600 people and there was over 1,200 retailers there in that room. We’re getting back to normal in terms of being back in front of potential retailers.”
“That show was dominated by restaurant retailers, both fast food and sit down, so obviously that was very good for Pontotoc because we’re moving more toward sit down restaurant environment opportunities. A lot of fast foods are going to a drive thru concept. That means fewer staff members needed.”
“The drive thru only format may attract some restaurant brands to Pontotoc that in years past we wouldn’t have seen before with a full built out dining room.”
“We hoping that if some places test the water with something like that, then years later they will realize how much we have to offer in terms of customers wanting that type of food or service here in Pontotoc and ultimately build a bigger store. The key is getting them to take a look a the market Pontotoc has to offer. If it means a smaller footprint store then so be it.”
“When they see how much money is to be make in Pontotoc they will expand.”
Kidd said his company is looking to recruit a variety of retailers to Pontotoc.
“One of the other things on the horizon that we’re pushing for Pontotoc right now is entertainment based type venues that have live entertainment or family fun center. We’re seeing a lot of trampoline parks right now. There are a lot of young couples and families with school age children moving to Pontotoc. They are having to leave the Pontotoc market to find activities at night. We’re hoping to bring that type venue to Pontotoc.”
Over the past three years Kidd has performed numerous traffic counts in Pontotoc. These counts have revealed that 25,000 to 30,000 cars are in Pontotoc on a daily basis.
“Keep in mind that number is only going up. It’s not going down. In a place like Pontotoc, people are moving in. The population is going up, number of businesses is increasing and sales tax collections are increasing.”
“The community is growing. That is the main theme for Pontotoc. Everyone and every community partner in Pontotoc needs to highlight the fact that Pontotoc is a growing community.”
“The community needs to understand that none of this happens by chance. There was a conscious decision by the mayor and the board in 2018 to make retail growth a priority. And other things like beautification and developing the trail gateway and the frontage road out on the four lane. Those things didn’t happen by chance. Leaders and people made those things a priority.”
“After three years we’re seeing the fruits of those labors and efforts. Pontotoc is a growing community by choice and commitment.”
“You have to strike when the iron’s hot and Pontotoc is at a pivot point right now. We’ve got all these new businesses coming to town and that’s the best selling tool that a retail recruiter could ever have when talking to another retail possibility.’
“I can tell potential businesses ‘look what’s located in Pontotoc over the past two years. Look what’s located here since COVID. What other towns have recruited new businesses since COVID? Checkers opened in Pontotoc, Jack’s is opening real soon and now Zaxby’s is coming to town.
“Every single business that locates in Pontotoc makes my job easier to attract others. But it’s been a planned growth. And Pontotoc is a hot market right now.”