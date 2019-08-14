At last week’s Pontotoc Aldermen meeting NaviRetail CEO Casey Kidd told the board that at least six new retail businesses are showing serious interest in expanding to Pontotoc.
“Three of those parties are interested in building a hotel and two restaurants are considering Pontotoc for their next location,” said Kidd, whose company has contracted with the city to recruit new retail opportunities to Pontotoc.
“One of those hotel developers is a native of Pontotoc and he was intrigued by the information that our hotel feasibility study provided,” Kidd added.
NaviRetail paid for the hotel feasibility study, which surveys the existing market to see what potential new hotels could support. The feasibility study is used as an information tool by hotel developers.
“The study showed that proposed hotels will be near the intersection of Highway 15 and Highway 6 (278 four lane),” Kidd said. “The proposed size of the hotels will be 80 rooms and total development cost will be around $10.1-million.”
“That 80 room capacity is larger than normal, but the study showed that there would be a lot of overflow from Tupelo and Oxford to Pontotoc.”
Kidd told aldermen that NaviRetail had already attended 10 retail trade shows this year on behalf of the city of Pontotoc.
“In May we participated with over 36,000 people at the ICSC show in Las Vegas. We met with over 500 retail businesses who are looking to expand and we outlined the great possibilities that Pontotoc offers to prospective retailers, developers and brokers. We’ll attend al least six more trade shows on behalf of Pontotoc before the year ends.”
In an old business matter, Highway 15 Bypass business owner Alan Simmons asked aldermen for an update on repairing a sinkhole problem on the highway right-of-way of his property.
“Highway Commissioner Mike Taggert said the highway department would commit to helping haul and replace the dirt once it was dug out and the piping problem repaired,” Pontotoc Mayor Bob Peeples said.
Mayor Peeples told Simmons the city would welcome his assistance in getting a repair permit from the highway department on the project.
Alderman David White told Simmons he knew someone who would provide an estimate on the cost of repairing the sinkhole.
A public hearing was held for property clean up needed at 118 North College Street in Pontotoc, but the landowner did not attend. So aldermen voted to adjudicate the property, hire someone to clean up the property and attach the cleanup cost to the property taxes.
In another property problem, Oak Drive resident Jamie Burrell addressed the board concerning a vacant home which borders the Oak Grove subdivision.
Burrell said the vacant home faces North Main Street and he complained that the property owner does not keep the property mowed and the home has missing window panes that have been covered with cardboard.
Burrell said residents in the Oak Grove subdivision have signed a petition seeking permission to erect a six foot fence to separate the subdivision property from the unkept property.
City attorney Brad Cornelison told Burrell that a fence over four feet tall would need approval by the board for a height variance, but added that the city could seek to have the property owner ticketed for violating the city’s nuisance ordinance.
“If the condition of the property and home is deemed to be a nuisance and it’s a reoccurring problem I believe the owner can be ticketed and he would have to answer to the city judge,” Cornelison said.
In another matter the board voted to set and advertise for a public hearing on the FY2020 budget September 3, 2019.
Other new business items approved included:
-Authorize and approve for employees to be allowed to donate sick time to Mike Doss on a voluntary basis.
-Authorize and approve to advertise in the Bodock Festival Pamphlet for the amount of $210.00 from tourism.
-Authorize and approve to go to a city wide direct deposit policy. Effective September 1, 2019.
-Authorize and approve to move city employees Johnathan Roberts and Kevin Cooley both up to $20.44 effective immediately.
-Authorize and approve to give $3,000.00 to the Bodock Festival from tourism.
-Authorize and approve to have PEPA put in a street light on Liberty Street.
-Authorize and approve to sign the contract between Three Rivers Planning and Development District, Inc., for professional services.
Consent agenda items approved included:
-Authorize and approve to pay Sherman RV in the amount of $926.48 for damages done to a camper at Howard Stafford Park.
-Authorize and approve Natural Gas Rates to be effective August 1, 2019 at a rate of $7.30. This rate is based on an O& M of $4.00 and a PGA of $3.30.
Authorize and approve July payroll in the amount of $210,404.30.
-Authorize and approve to purchase a computer in the gas department for $2,948.00 from Jody Laney.
-Authorize and approve for Keith Holliday, Tim Gunter, Patrick McBrayer, Eric Pettit, Terry Conlee and Nick Owen to attend the Mississippi Damage Prevention Summit 2019 in Biloxi, MS on November 13 – 15, 2019.
-Authorize and approve water adjustments.