Judge Wicker

Judge Fred Wicker

 COURTESY

Funeral services for Judge Fred Wicker who is a retired Pontotoc County Circuit Judge will be Wednesday, October 26 at 11 a.m. in the Sanctuary of First Baptist Church with visitation beginning at 9:30 a.m. Wicker died Friday, October 21 at the age of 98.

