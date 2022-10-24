Funeral services for Judge Fred Wicker who is a retired Pontotoc County Circuit Judge will be Wednesday, October 26 at 11 a.m. in the Sanctuary of First Baptist Church with visitation beginning at 9:30 a.m. Wicker died Friday, October 21 at the age of 98.
A 75 year member of both the American Legion and the Pontotoc Rotary Club, Wicker was well known for his love of history and his knowledge of all the battles that were fought during World War II.
He was often called upon to give the history of how Veteran’s Day started and has taught several generations that part of our American heritage.
When news of his passing began circulating in town folks began to recall what they remembered of the judge who still went to the post office and got around town to talk to folks.
Pontotoc County Museum curator Martha Jo Coleman said he would come to the museum and sit in the gift shop and talk to people as they came and went. “We lost a pillar of our community. I’m going to miss him so much,” she said tearfully.
Veterans Affairs service director for Pontotoc County Mack Huey said Judge Wicker “was a down to earth person. He had historical knowledge about everything, not just Pontotoc County but Europe and World War 2. He was full of knowledge and yet he was still humble.
“I knew that every time he came to see me I was about to get educated. He was involved in Rotary and American legion and highly involved in the church. Just two months ago he did a presentation at the American Legion,” Huey said of his stamina even to the end.
Don Russell who often saw him and spoke to him said that Pontotoc lost a fine man.
Pontotoc retired attorney Phil Tutor said he came to practice law in Pontotoc in 1976 and by then Judge Wicker had been on the bench several years as a Circuit Judge.
“He was even tempered and judicious. He was extremely fair and friendly to the lawyers and easy to work with,” recalled Tutor. “He always wanted everyone to play by the rules. He was extremely helpful to me and I always felt comfortable in his court.”
One of the unsung heroes of Wicker’s life that few people speak of is is wife. “She was a compliment to his life. They were both forward thinking in their ways.”
Tutor said that everyone who met Wicker loved him. “Fred was a good guy. He was a wealth of folk lore information. I loved to listen to the stories of World War 2 when he was in France.”
He also said that Wicker was one who loved poetry. “A lot of times when he had a program in Rotary he would recite poems. I remember one particular time he recited a poem for 15 minutes completely from memory. He had the ability to entertain because of his wealth of knowledge.”
Tutor said Wicker also knew everybody and how they were connected to the other person. “When he met you he could figure out a kinship connect with you or know someone who had one.”
The late judges activities in the community speak for themselves as well. “He gave a lot to the Historical Society and the Rotary Club as well as the American Legion. He was the moving force for the Boys and Girls State in the American Legion and even convinced the rotary to give money to it also.”
Tutor said Wicker’s passing is a “tragic loss for us. He was one of the greater of the greatest generation.”
Northern District Senior U.S. District Judge Glen Davidson said he met Wicker when he was 10 years old. “He was my leader when I was a Cub Scout,” recalled Davidson. “He has been my closest life long friend. He swore me in as the appointed district attorney in 1975.”
And Judge Wicker’s wife, Wordna, also played a role in Judge Davidson’s life, “she was my homeroom teacher when I was a senior at Ecru High School.”
Davidson went on to say that he and the late Judge Wicker were in the Sons of the American Revolution together. “In fact we were at a dinner together four weeks ago Saturday at the SAR meeting.”
The reason the late judge was so well liked is because he “was a people person,” according to Judge Davidson. “He loved people and he knew people all across this state. He had friends from growing up in Benton County and in the Army.”
Judge Davidson turned on a cue for a moment, “I bird hunted with him three years ago and he walked everybody down at 95 years old.”
And one of the greatest qualities he said the late judge had was his impeccable character. “He was an outstanding example of someone with a strong work ethic. He worked at being a lawyer and a judge. Throughout all his life he was a man of great integrity and honesty.” He chuckled. “And I’ve never seen a fella who was related to so many people.” He paused. “The world is a better place having Fred Wicker live his long productive life.”
For more about him see his obituary on page 15A.
