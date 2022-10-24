Judge Wicker

Judge Fred Wicker

Funeral services for Judge Fred Wicker of Pontotoc, retired Circuit Judge 1st Judicial District, will be Wednesday (October 26) at 11 a.m. in the sanctuary of First Baptist Church with visitation beginning at 9:30 a.m. Wicker died Friday, October 21, at the age of 98.

