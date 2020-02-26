A public retirement ceremony and reception honoring retiring Circuit Judge James L. Roberts, Jr., will be held this Friday (Feb. 28) at 2 p.m. in the courtroom of the Pontotoc County Courthouse.
After 48 years in the judiciary system and other facets of public service, Judge Roberts recently tendered his resignation as circuit judge effective February 29, 2020. Judge Roberts is continuing to improve from a stroke he suffered in January 2019.
The retirement ceremony honoring one of Pontotoc's most beloved native sons and lifelong resident will feature remarks by six special guests, including: Circuit Judge Paul Funderburk; U.S. District Judge Glen Davidson; Chancery Judge Michael Malski; attorney Gary Carnathan; Circuit Judge Smith Murphey, V; and retired Circuit Judge Fred Wicker of Pontotoc.
Pontotoc attorney Phil Tutor will serve as master of ceremonies. The National Anthem will be sung by Bro. Brad Hodges, Pontotoc First United Methodist Church, and Bro. Doug Jones, of Victory Baptist Church, will give the invocation. A reception will follow the ceremony's conclusion.
Roberts' distinguished career has included service as Pontotoc County Prosecuting Attorney, Pontotoc Municipal Judge, chancery judge, circuit judge and Mississippi Supreme Court Justice. He also served four years as Mississippi's Commissioner of Public Safety.
The program and reception is being coordinated by the Pontotoc County Bar Association, First Judicial District Bar Association and Pontotoc County Chamber of Commerce/Main Street Association.