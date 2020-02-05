A program and public reception honoring retiring Circuit Judge James. L. Roberts, Jr., will be held Friday, February 28, at 2 p.m. in the courtroom of the Pontotoc County Courthouse.
After 48 years in the judiciary system and other facets of public service, Judge Roberts recently tendered his resignation as circuit judge effective February 29, 2020. Judge Roberts is improving from a stroke he suffered in January 2019.
The February 28 retirement program will feature several guest speakers beginning at 2 p.m. followed by a reception and an opportunity to greet and congratulate Judge Roberts, a native and lifelong resident of Pontotoc.
Roberts’ distinguished career has included service as Pontotoc County Prosecuting Attorney, municipal judge, chancery judge, circuit judge and Mississippi Supreme Court Justice. He also served four years as Mississippi’s Commissioner of Public Safety.
The program and reception is being coordinated by the Pontotoc County Bar Association, First Judicial District Bar Association and Pontotoc County Chamber of Commerce/Main Street Association.