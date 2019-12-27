Pontotoc City Police Chief Randy Tutor said a reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of three suspects who shot a store owner on Wednesday night, December 18.
“The Yemen Association of the Mid South is offering a $5,000 reward for the information,” Chief Tutor noted. If anyone has any piece of helpful information they are asked to please call the police department at “662-489-7804, or call 1-800-773-8477 (TIPS),” Tutor urged. Crime stoppers is also offering a reward.
Chief Tutor said his department is continuing to follow up on leads and are still actively pursuing the case.
Citing some good news in the matter, he said the store owner “was released from the hospital and is doing good.”
Pontotoc Police, Pontotoc Sheriff Deputies and Highway Patrol officers are on the lookout for three masked robbers who shot the owner of the East Side Quick Stop around 10:23 p.m.
East Side Quick Stop is located is at the corner of Martin Luther King Drive and Highway 6 East two lane.
Chief Tutor said video evidence of the robbery showed the store owner was completely defenseless when he was shot at least once in the head.
"The store owner had his hands up, appeared to be cooperating and offering no resistance," Tutor said.
The suspects did steal an undisclosed amount of money and are considered dangerous.
The one piece of evidence the police department has is someone reported small gray or silver vehicle parked along side the store that night.
If you have any information, no matter how small or insignificant you think it is, you are urged to please call the police department.