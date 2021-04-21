Success in the furniture manufacturing business requires an experienced sales staff, a skilled dedicated work force, a quality product and a good consumer economy.
The three new owners of Magnolia Upholstery Designs in Pontotoc, which includes Kevin Kirby, Hector Mustafa and Ron Cooper, are all lifelong veterans of the furniture industry business.
The business was recently purchased from Magnolia Furniture owner Kevin Mills, who retained the kids’ division of that continuing operation.
"We bought the adult furniture division which is now called Magnolia Upholstery Designs and we’re manufacturing quality, medium priced stationary furniture, including sofas, love seats, chairs, ottomans and sectionals,” Kirby detailed.
Kirby, who is in charge of operations in Pontotoc, said Magnolia Upholstery Designs already has all the ingredients needed for success.
“My two business partners are sales guys from the Northeast and they are outstanding at selling furniture,” Kirby said. “One’s from Connecticut and the other is from New Jersey.”
“When we purchased the company six weeks ago we had 48 employees and now we’re working 90 and we’re planning on going up to 100 or 150 employees within the next six months,” Kirby said.
“The furniture business is currently at a record high,” Kirby continued. “I’ve been in the furniture business for 15 years and I’ve never seen business this strong. Orders are booked out through June and the outlook is very, very strong from that standpoint.”
Kirby said Magnolia Upholstery is meeting the demand for furniture stimulated by a recovering economy.
“The stay at home situation with COVID has everyone spending their stimulus money on furnture,” he said. “It’s sending sales out the roof.”
“It’s certainly a great time to buy a furniture company. And North Mississippi is definitely the furniture hub for North America.”
“Right now the majority of our sales are east of the Mississippi River, but we sell all over the United States and Virgin Islands.”
Kirby said that Pontotoc County and the surrounding area has a furniture work force second to none.
“I’ll tell you this, the reason I bought the company was because of my team. We have a phenomenal team and that’s the biggest reason I was willing to invest my money and buy the company. The leadership is second to none and they’re hard working folks.”
Magnolia Upholstery Designs invites the public to join their grand opening and ribbon cutting on Thursday, April 22. The ribbon will be cut between 5:00 and 5:30.
“The event is primarily for our employees, our suppliers, and public officials but the public is welcome to come see the event as well.”
Magnolia Upholstery Designs is located at 4294 Highway 9 South. Currently Magnolia Upholstery Designs is operating out of two buildings, one which houses the production facility and the other is a warehouse.