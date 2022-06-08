Everyone in Pontotoc County and the world lost a good friend when Richey Crew passed away on May 31.
It’s not an exaggeration to make that statement because I’ve never heard anyone say a bad word about Richey Crew. And if Richey met a total stranger he treated him or her like a friend.
Richey was a loving son, brother, husband and father. His smile was infectious.
I had never been around Richey much until we were teammates on Billy Neal Simmons’ softball team at Troy. That team was a cast of characters and man we had fun playing ball.
Richey always had a tale to tell and he was mischievous, but it was always in good natured fun.
I have to share a story of a prank that I was told Richey played on a bunch of friends one night.
The story goes that more than a dozen ole boys were hanging out one night by a fire on a dirt road. They were all sitting around the fire when Richey drove up and joined everyone.
I was told that Richey said something like “boys it’s time to go.” A second later Richey tossed what appeared to be six sticks of dynamite, all bound together, on top of the fire.
Richey was already running back to his truck when the attached fuse began spewing.
Back when this happened no one had a cell phone, but I would love to see a video of folks yelling and running to crank their pickup trucks and get out of dodge.
When there was no explosion—much later mind you—Richey’s dynamite was recovered from what was left of the fire. Richey had meticulously cut broom handles into dynamite sized sticks and painted them red, bound them together and attached a real fuse.
When I asked him about it one time, Richey grinned and said, “You should have seen ‘em scatter!”
Richey was an expert professional gunsmith and a top notch, master blacksmith. He opened his first gun shop in March of 1981 in Oxford. By 2002 “Richey’s Gun Shop” was open on Macedonia Road at Algoma.
Knowledge of his expertise and craftsmanship spread by word of mouth and folks came from near and far to do business with him. But it was his great reputation for honesty and customer service that kept folks coming back.
As a blacksmith Richey was tremendous at working with his hands. The knives, spears, tomahawks and fireplace tools Richey forged are prize possessions.
His black smithing expertise led to Richey competing as a contestant in 2019 on television on the History Channel’s “Forged in Fire” where he competed against three other black smiths.
Richey placed second in the competition to a guy named Elijah Williams and not surprisingly Richey was a gracious loser.
“Elijah was a really good guy,” Richey told then Progress Sports Editor Jonathan Wise, who did a story about the Forged in Fire episode. “Elijan's 33 with three little girls and another on the way. He had a dirt floor shop, no press, no power hammer and he is making a living for his family doing that. So really the money went where it needed to go. Last week Elijah told me he has a new press now.”
Richey’s love and compassion for others came from his love for the Lord and Jesus, which he shared with others.
In 2019 Jonathan Wise wrote another story about Richey which appeared in our Welcome Home to Pontotoc magazine.
In that story Richey credited God with blessing him with the skills he had.
“I like to see something accomplished (as in black smithing),” Crew said. “I like making something that is pretty and functional. It is hard work, but it is enjoyable work. You take something that is early on nothing and make something out of it, kind of like the Lord does with us.”
During his television appearance Richey made the remark, “If you gonna be a bear, you might as well be a grizzly.” That quip caught on back home among Richey’s friends and family.
Now as a grizzly bear I can see Richey sneaking up behind some unsuspecting hunters and scaring the dookey out of them. And then laughing his big ole bear butt off.
But he wouldn’t have eaten them. When he quit laughing he would have gone down to the river and went fishing.
I think Richey Crew made a great big ole teddy bear. God bless him.
A pasture full of folks turned out on Saturday afternoon in Algoma to attend a celebration of life service for Richey. You could just imagine him grinning.
Indeed Richey was known for the things he made with his skillful hands. But it was the love he cast with his heart that family and friends will forever cherish.