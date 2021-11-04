The Pontotoc County Republican Women's Club was represented recently in Orlando at the National Federation of Republican Women's Biennial Convention by its president, Elise Richmond.
The NFRW packed the 3-day convention with a host of incredible Republican stars. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis greeted the attendees with a rousing speech, declaring that the members were sitting in the freest state in America, only to be challenged the next day by Governor Kristi Noem, who says that her state, South Dakota, is the freest state in America and the freest place in the world! Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina was a definite favorite and gave each lady a rose at the table. Terry Camp spoke on election integrity; Gordon G Chang, America's expert on China, spoke on the aggression of China and former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee spoke about his family, his daughter, Sarah, and what Southern women really mean when they say "Bless his/her heart"!
Other speakers including Howie Klausner, writer and film producer, in post-production of the new film "Reagan" starring Dennis Quaid; Kate Hopkins, British conservative media personality; Senator Michael McCaul; the remarkable Rabbi Aryeh Spero and many other electeds and experts in their fields were inspiring.
The NFRW Convention was a raging success in that it gave all of the attendees a great feeling of hope for the future of America by just hearing and seeing these incredible American patriots that are fighting for our country.
Working hard to elect Republicans in 2022 to take back the Senate and House to STOP the radical left-wing Communist Obama agenda that is taking control of America was a major theme.
This convention held a special meaning for Elise, because she met with many wonderful friends that she had worked with for 20+ years in the California Federation of Republican Women. Elise stated, "I have always been a staunch Ole Miss Rebel and a part of my heart will always be in California, but I am thrilled to be back and definitely am a Mississippian now!