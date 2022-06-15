Beyond the Call of Duty - End of Watch Ride to Remember will be riding into the Pontotoc Police Department parking lot (225 W. Reynolds St, Pontotoc) on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at 3:00 pm in honor of late Pontotoc Police Sergeant Jeffrey Turner.
Sgt. Turner died on December 27, 2021, of COVID at the Baptist Hospital in Oxford. A native of Pontotoc, the 57-year-old Turner joined the Pontotoc Police Department in June 2019 after having worked for the Sherman Police Dept. for many years.
Pontotoc Police Chief Randy Tutor said, "Sgt. Turner was a very good officer, husband and father."
"To me, his death is no different than if he had stopped a car and gotten shot. He caught COVID doing his duties as a police officer."
The End of Watch Ride to Remember is a group of motorcycle riders from the state of Washington escorting a 40' trailer across the country to honor fallen officers from the prior year.
In 2020 the group rode 18,000 miles, in honor of 146 officers killed in the line of duty In 2019 .
In 2021 over 84 days, the group rode 22,300 miles in honor of 339 officers killed in the line of duty.
In 2022 organizers said the group will be honoring an unprecedented 600 fallen officers killed in the line of duty in 2021, beginning June 1st, 2022. Almost 21,000 miles and 79 days.
Founder, Jagrut Shah, a former deputy sheriff, says they want to show departments and their families who have lost partners and friends they are not alone. "I wanted to bridge this gap that we have and give back to the departments and let the surviving officers and their families know that their loss has not been forgotten,”
The organizations' event name is based on an officer's "End of Watch". An End of Watch Call or Last Radio Call is a ceremony in which a police dispatcher issues a final call to a fallen officer over the radio, followed by silence. All officers in that department hear the call, and observe the silence, remembering their fallen brother or sister.
Beyond the Call of Duty Is an organization that, through its "End of Watch Ride to Remember" event, recognizes police officers throughout the nation who died while In the line of duty.
Last year, the End of Watch Ride honored 339 fallen officers across the country. This year, 600 officers lost their lives while serving their community. End of Watch Ride to Remember is on a mission to pay their respects to each of them and assist the families of the fallen however they can.
"A peaceful community is a prosperous community and we owe a debt of gratitude to those officers who make it possible for us to live in a peaceful and free society," ride officials said.
To find out more and see all of the cities the End of Watch Ride will be visiting this year, please visit our website: www.endofWatchride.com.