Gatherings with family and friends bring much enjoyment during the holidays. However, the amount of preparation required for these gatherings can be a challenge. Managing multiple recipes can be time consuming and stressful. Try reducing the stress and increasing the fun by building a charcuterie board!
A charcuterie board, pronounced “shahr-ku-tuh-ree”, is an assortment of cured meats, cheeses, artisan bread or crackers, fruits, nuts, olives, and pickles of your choice arranged on a serving board. If you are hosting a party, a beautiful and vibrant charcuterie board will definitely up your hosting game. The best thing about a charcuterie board is that there is no wrong way to do this. You can arrange ingredients to your liking. It’s all about creating different flavors from everyday simple ingredients that your guests will enjoy. You can easily build a Charcuterie board in just a few minutes, and it is customizable to the number of guests you are having.
Ideas for foods you can use on a charcuterie board:
Cheese: Try to include cheeses of different colors, flavors, and textures: hard, semi-soft, soft and spreadable cheeses. Plan roughly about two ounces of each cheese per person. You can slice your cheeses into different holiday shapes using cookie cutters or cube the cheese for ease in serving and a festive look.
Meat: You can use different types of cured meats such as salami, pepperoni, prosciutto, or jerky meats on your board. For convenience, look for packages that have different types of meat in the same package. You can fold the meat, roll it, or even make different shapes, and place it on the board. Like the cheese, plan for about two ounces of each meat per person.
Fruits: Citrus fruits, apples, pears, grapes, and pomegranate are in season during the holidays. You can choose to add any of these fruits or other fruits of your choice. Dried fruits also help to enhance flavors and give a festive look to the board. There are no limits on what you can add to the charcuterie board. If you are using sliced apples or pears, make sure to rinse those and add them at the end to prevent them from turning brown.
Crackers and nuts: Small slices of artisan bread or crackers provide that crunch to your snack platter. Have two to three different varieties and shapes of crackers. Nuts such as roasted almonds or pecans are also a good addition on a holiday cheese board.
Spreads or dips: Spreads or dips compliments the crackers, fruits and vegetables that you have on the cheese board. Add a few different flavors of spreads to accommodate your guests’ palate. For instance, add sweet spreads such as jams and jellies. For salty/savory flavor, add dips such as hummus, ranch or any other dips of your choice.
Garnishes: To give your cheeseboard a festive look, add some rosemary springs and decorative cranberries. Try to fill in any empty spots with any extra you may have. You can also use pretzels and fresh vegetables such as broccoli, cauliflower, or carrot sticks to fill up any empty spots.
Tips for putting together the board:
Start with an appropriate size cheeseboard. The size of the board depends on the number of guests you are having. If the board is heavy and difficult to move around, build your board where you plan to serve. You can use a cutting board or baking sheet if you do not have a cheeseboard.
It is helpful to have a central focal point and build your board around that. You can always put different types of cheeses down first sporadically, and build from there.
Alternate food items by color for an attractive and interesting board.
Fill any open spots with remaining excess ingredients
Charcuterie boards are served at room temperature. However, for food safety reasons do not leave the board out for more than two hours.
Place toothpicks, tongs, and cheese knives on or near the board for easy serving.
Written by Dietetic Interns Anna Lee Quarles and Samikshya Thapa, and MSU Extension Agent Ensley Howell