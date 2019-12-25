When a handy, capable soldier truly loves a woman, he can fashion something beautiful out of practically anything.
“Daddy used what he had--a half-dollar and a quarter,” said Helen Washington, as she held the pretty, delicate ring that her father, Carnice Tutor, made for her mother, Dorinda.
Lost for four decades, by the grace of God, the rings were recovered and are again back among the family’s treasured heirlooms.
“That ring meant so much to her, mother just cried when daddy gave it to her,” said Washington. “I know she just hated to lose it.”
The shape and finish of the smaller ring was near perfect--the band very narrow, and feminine, just right for the finger of a young, country bride, missing her husband, who had shipped out to serve his country.
That was in 1945. Only months after their nuptials, young Carnice, a farmer and part-time sawmill worker from Randolph, deployed to the Philippines to serve in WW II.
Carnice and Dorinda couldn’t afford rings. Like many people in Randolph they were poor, but happy, and hardworking.
“Daddy built our house with his own hands, and loved to farm, and to hunt birds and rabbits,” said Washington. “He hunted with Fred Wicker—now Judge Wicker—and he loved to fish and work and was just a good, devoted man. Mother sewed a lot, made all the dresses for us three girls, and was a very loving person and a good woman.”
When Carnice was drafted into the Army and shipped-out, it took him 48 days to reach the Philippines. A man so used to working with his hands just couldn’t sit idle so long, so Carnice took a quarter, and a half-dollar, and using a spoon as a tool, made the rings for him and his bride that they never had to slip onto each other’s fingers at the ceremony.
The larger ring, which Carnice made for himself, has long been in the possession of Washington’s sister, Deloma. Sometime in the 1970s, however, Mother Dorinda misplaced her treasured ring, and it grieved her tremendously. Carnice passed in 1981, and Dorinda was living in the couple’s most recent home, on Ridgewood Lane, in Houlka. She passed in 2009, and two years later her great-grandson, Chase Washington, was renovating the home when he made a wonderful discovery.
“I told him to be looking for it, but I wasn’t very sure he’d actually find it,” said Helen Washington.
Chase was redoing the kitchen sinks. He tore out part of the wall.
“It looked like a gasket, at first, because it was so covered in years of dirt and grime,” said Chase, who drives a truck for FedEx. “When I picked it up, and rolled it around in my hand--mostly because Grandmother told me to be looking for it--I realized what it was, and I was just ecstatic.”
Chase said that renovating the house, and finding the ring, have evoked wonderful memories of his great-grandparents.
“I called her Mawmaw, and when I was out riding four-wheelers I’d go over there and she’d make the best homemade French fries and biscuits,” said Chase, smiling.
Helen Washington said she zoomed over to the house when Chase called her, and nearly cried when she saw the ring. She cleaned it lovingly with a toothbrush, then polished it. She keeps it today in a felt-lined box, near pictures of her mama and daddy.
Private First Class Carnice Tutor served two years in the Army before returning home to his wife and children and resuming his life as a farmer.
Helen Washington said she’ll never forget the day he gave her mama her ring.
“She was just so proud to have it, especially since he made it,” said Washington. “These rings are pieces of our family’s history, and we’re proud to have them, too. We thank the Lord.”