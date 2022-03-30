The North Pontotoc Vikings fell 12-6 in a showdown against the Ripley Tigers on March 25, 11-6.
The Tigers notched three hits in the first frame for an early Ripley lead. Viking hitters would find their groove in the home half of the third, with four hits. Tyler Pickens hit a three-run blast over the left field fence for a 3-1 advantage. The Vikings were not done in the frame as Colton Moore came around to score on a sac fly by Kaylor Kirby to make the score 4-1.
Ripley pitcher Ty Long got a strikeout to end the inning. Ripley scored two runs in the visitors half of the sixth and three more in the seventh. The Vikings would head into the home half of the seventh with the score six to four needing two runs to stay in the game. The Vikings would find two runs as they plate two runs before Ripley pitchers can end regulation with the score tied 6-6. Extra innings would not be kind to the Vikings as Ripley would explode for five runs in the top of the eighth for an 11-6 final score. Ripley tallied 13 hits and had two errors while the Vikings managed 8 hits and one error. Next action for the Vikings will be a home double header against Bruce and West Union
