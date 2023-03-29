The North Pontotoc Vikings and Ripley Tigers faced off last week in division play, the first game in Ecru saw Ripley take the game 2-0, the Thursday night affair Ripley dominated North winning 12-2.
In game 1, the Vikings were dominant in first behind left hand pitcher Reece Kentner. Right hand pitcher and Southern Miss commit Ty Long for Ripley recorded the only hit in the top of the first as he advanced second on a wild pitch.
Tyler Pickens got thing started for the Vikings as he hit a double and reached third on an error in the frame, but Long settled in and retired the next two hitters to end the first with no score.
The Vikings in the second recovered from an error in outfield to end a Ripley threat that resulted from one hit but the runners could not advance past second base. Ty Long and the Tigers found some offense in the top of the third with a Long double to the left field ally that scored the first Ripley runner for an early 1-0 lead, Long later scored from second after a base knock to the left side making the score 2-0 with runners on first and second, Kentner recovered getting the next Tiger hitter to ground out and struck out the next to end the frame.
Bottom of the third, Vikings with Patterson, Anthony, and Caygle to bat. Patterson single to right, runner on first, Anthony with a sac bunt to move the runner but the Viking lineup struggled to find an answer and left runners stranded again in the frame.
The Vikings try to answer in the bottom of the fourth after a Kentner walk, Cam Abbot blasts a two run shot to left center to put runners on second and third with no outs. Huffstatler, Cummings & Capwell all can’t find an answer for Longs curve ball which worked well throughout the contest.
Game two in Ripley was a much different affair, the Vikings would jump out to an early 1-0 lead, but Ripley hitters would punish Viking pitching in the home third and fourth inning putting up nine runs in the two frames on their way to a 12-2 rout of the Vikings. Ripley used a disciplined approach at the plate and were able to capitalize on Viking mistakes. The Vikings head into next week’s matchup with cross county rivals South Pontotoc needing wins to get them back in the division race.
