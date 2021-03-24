Pontotoc motorists were frustrated about rising gas prices on Friday, but they didn’t know who or what to blame.
“I don’t understand it,” said Jerry Coleman, as he pumped gas at Warrior Express on Oxford Street in Pontotoc.
“It’s crazy,” said Jason Robbins, who operates a sawmill in Randolph and runs several heavy trucks.
Tina Hale of Tupelo put a few dollars worth of gas in her SUV. She summed it up in one word. “Ridiculous,” said Hale.
On Feb. 6, the average price of gasoline nationwide exceeded the price from the same time a year ago. Gas prices in Pontotoc have jumped more than 60 cents per gallon since late January, and they rose by a dime in the past week. Blame it on the age-old tension between supply and demand. Blame it on COVID. Blame it on the new president. Whatever the case, gas is going up, and Pontotoc folks are feeling the pinch.
“People are buying less gas per visit,” said Dee Patel, co-owner of Warrior Express. Her station is near the Pontotoc Industrial Park, so through-the-door traffic hasn’t declined much, “but people are spending less,” she said.
“Our regular customers are buying $10-$15 at a time, but not filling up,” said Patel.
Don Redman with AAA Mississippi watches the gasoline market.
“This period in history is going to have an asterisk by it,” said Redman, who works out of an office in Metairie, La., as well as in Jackson. Part of his job is informing consumers about trends in travel, including the price of gasoline.
“COVID caused demand to plummet,” said Redman. “Refiners cut back production. Now, we’re slowly climbing out of the funk of 2020, and more states and businesses are opening up,” and demand is rising.
“The price of crude oil has gone up, and that’s pushed the price of gasoline up, Redman said.
“Starting in November of 2020, the price of crude began to rise,” said Redman. “It’s gone up about $10 a barrel since January, and it currently stands at about $66 a barrel.”
“Gas prices usually go up as the weather warms,” Redman said, “rising as much as $1 per gallon between January and May. Unusual factors came to bear this year.
“COID is the obvious factor, but a winter storm had a big effect,” said Redman. “Some of the Gulf Coast refineries were knocked offline at a time when the crude oil market was very volatile.”
Seasonal increases are one thing, but today Mississippi motorists are paying 40 cents more per gallon than they did just a month ago. That’s not typical.
Mississippi drivers usually pay less at the pump than folks across the country, according to AAA numbers.
“The gas prices in Mississippi are typically about 20 cents per gallon below the national average,” said Redman.
The national average for regular was $2.86 per gallon, as of March 15. That’s a 14 % increase from one month before. Adjusted for cost of living and regional expenses, the fact that they’re paying below the national average at the pumps is small consolation for folks in Pontotoc County.
Patel at Warrior Express doesn’t set her own gas prices. She wants to give customers the lowest price possible, but she said that she buys her gas from Chevron, and the parent company requires her to take a weekly survey of prices in the area and send it in, she said. The customers at her store have certainly felt the increase, according to Patel. Her price for regular was $2.09 per gallon on the first of February. That rose to $2.39 per gallon by the first of March. On March 19 it was $2.59 per gallon.
Robbins in Randolph was among the many Pontotoc County residents who place most of the blame for rising prices at the pump on newly elected President Joe Biden, whose push for “green” initiatives has been at the forefront his administration’s priorities. Redman said he understands that perspective but can’t see any discernible evidence that’s the case, at least so far.
“The current administration’s energy policies don’t appear to have had an immediate impact on gas prices,” said Redman. “The president has stated he hopes to open more things up nationwide by May, so that strong expectation of recovery will certainly affect the market.”
Redman said that with crude markets out of whack and world economies beginning to reopen, the future of gas prices remains uncertain.
“It could hit $3 per gallon,” said Redman. “Typically in Mississippi this time of year we might see $2.70-$2.80 per gallon. Still, it’s too early to tell how things will look down the road.”