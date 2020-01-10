The latest data from the storm prediction center out of Norman, Oklahoma has put the entire area in a level 3 risk level with the possibility of it tapping to a level four over night.
Now is the time to prepare. The first thing on your list should be to find the tornado shelter nearest you TODAY. Drive there if you haven't and see exactly where it is located. Know where you will need to park and how far you will need to walk. The storm shelters in alphabetical order according to community name are as follows:
Algoma-2 shelters: Both at 1310 Algoma Road
Beckham - 1 shelter: 414 Beckham Road
City of Pontotoc - 8 shelters: 116 North Main St.; 320 Clark St.; 206 Hud St.; 289 Lake Drive; 374 Highway 15 South; 472AVance Street; 290 Eighth Street; 1814 Highway 15 North
Ecru - 7 shelters: Five at 176 Main Street; Two at the park on Central Avenue
Hurricane - 1 shelter: 7600 Highway 346
Longview - 1 shelter: 3497 Longview Road
Randolph - 3 shelters: Two are located at 240 Topsy Road; one at 11800 Hwy. 9 South (Carey Springs Baptist
Church)
Sherman - 7 shelters: 161 6th Ave.; 9 East Lamar Street; 600 Highway 178; 1041 Cr. 292; 213 First Avenue; 49 E. State Street; 26 West Lamar Street
Thaxton - 4 shelters: 2 at 10260 Highway 336; 10632 Highway 336; 10489 Highway 336 (Thaxton Baptist Church)
Toccopola - 2 shelters: Both located near the fire department at 3100 Toccopola Jct. Rd.
Troy/Woodland - 2 shelters: 175 Rock Hill Road, 3601 Woodland Road
For specific storm alerts to your address sign up for code red at trpdd.com/codered. This is at no cost to you.