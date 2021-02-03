Hello world…let me introduce you to Hutton Caldwell Taylor, my new grandson.
Unlike his mother, Madison, and his grandmother Janet, Hutton showed up a good five days early.
Who says you can't get anything delivered in the middle of this pandemic!
He was born 1-23-21 and even that’s got a nice ring to it. You can almost hear Peyton Manning hollering “Omaha, Omaha."
I’ve taken at least a hundred pictures already but I love this picture you’re seeing because it really shows his hands.
In about 18 months Hutton’s precious hands will fit fit nicely on some golf clubs or a tennis racquet.
Hopefully Hutton will be much smarter than me and take piano lessons.
And I can already picture an advertisement of Hutton with those pinkies on a C.F. Martin Guitar. I could go for a “Granddeddy” signature model.
I’m not bragging, but Hutton’s already talking. So far I’m the only one that can hear him but that just makes it that more special to me.
And Hutton is an extremely good listener. He doesn’t walk out of the room. He doesn’t answer a cell phone and he never puts me on hold.
Even when he closes his eyes I know he’s still listening because he never fails to smile when I tell him a joke.
We just get cozy in that swivel/rocker, put Bill Haley’s “Rock Around the Clock” on repeat on the record player and enjoy a good 60 minutes conversation.
I’ve already promised him that he can go golfing with me and Jerry Robbins and his Uncle Collin.
I explained to him that Mr. Robbins and I already need help in finding our golf balls. And yes I promised him that he can drive the golf cart.
I promised to tell him funny stories about playing golf with Phillip Cox, Mayor Howard Stafford, Stanley Faulkner and of course his great-granddaddy Hershel Helms.
Hutton said he couldn’t wait to "hit a golf ball onto the top of the golf cart shed like Mr. Phillip.” (I promised him we would)
I told Hutton what a lovely little draw that my golfing buddy Ritchie Wingo used to hit. I told him Rich was the best wedge player I ever saw.
During our very first conversation Hutton listened closely for about an hour and then he held up four fingers and he was full of questions.
“I had four poopie diapers today and daddy said ‘that’s ok,' diapers are tax deductible. Is that right?”
“Wait, on number 13 you hit four balls in the water and you made a bogey? Grandputter that ain’t right!"
“Gigi (Janet) took her driver’s test four times? We won’t let her drive the golf cart.”
“I don’t believe my momma burps four times louder than me.”
“So now Dr. Fauci is saying we need to wear four masks at the same time?”
“Let me get this right. If I hit a golf ball at someone I holler 'fore!' not hold up four fingers?”
“If we move to Georgia, I can vote when I’m four?”
“You locked your car keys in the car four days in a row and the Guiness Book people said it’s not a record?”
“Uncle Collin still eats every four hours like me?”
“Dr. Steve told you that you need to eat four mini Milky Ways every day that ends in y?"
“You carry four putters in your golf bag?"
“It’s been verified that there are only four people alive in the whole world who have not seen at least part of “Back to the Future” and “Shawshank Redemption?”
“You and Gigi have been married 40 years and she only knows about four of the 40 golf drivers you’ve bought the past four decades?”
I’m glad Hutton only talks to me.