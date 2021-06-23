The public is invited to a senior recital for piano, trumpet, and voice, presented by Rebecca Grace Rodgers on Sunday June 27, 2021 at 2 pm in the Fellowship Hall of First Baptist Church, Pontotoc.
Rebecca has studied piano since age 6, participated in children’s and youth choirs at First Baptist since preschool, and played trumpet in the South Pontotoc Band since 6th grade. She has led worship, on keys and vocals, in First Baptist’s Revolution Youth Praise Band every Wednesday night for four years as well as the First Day Praise Band for many Sunday morning contemporary worship services.
Rebecca is a 2021 graduate of South Pontotoc High School and will attend Itawamba Community College this fall, majoring in Business. She is the daughter of Martin and Jennifer Rodgers of Pontotoc.