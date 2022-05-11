Last week someone working inside the Supreme Court building in Washington, D.C., leaked an initial draft majority opinion by the U.S. Supreme Court which will reportedly strike down the landmark Roe v. Wade abortion decision by mid-June.
The majority opinion was written by Justice Samuel Alito and obtained and published online by POLITICO. The initial draft majority opinion strikes down the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision which supposedly guaranteed federal constitutional protections of abortion rights and a subsequent 1992 decision, Planned Parenthood v. Casey, that largely maintained the right.
“Roe was egregiously wrong from the start,” Alito writes.
“We hold that Roe and Casey must be overruled,” he writes in the document, labeled as the “Opinion of the Court.” “It is time to heed the Constitution and return the issue of abortion to the people’s elected representatives.”
The draft rules in favor of a state of Mississippi case, Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization over Mississippi’s attempt to ban most abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy.
Roe’s “survey of history ranged from the constitutionally irrelevant to the plainly incorrect,” Alito wrote, adding that its reasoning was “exceptionally weak,” and that the original decision has had “damaging consequences.”
“The inescapable conclusion is that a right to abortion is not deeply rooted in the Nation’s history and traditions,” Alito writes.
The Constitution does not prohibit the citizens of each State from regulating or prohibiting abortion,” the draft concludes. “Roe and Casey arrogated that authority. We now overrule those decisions and return that authority to the people and their elected representatives.”
Roe v. Wade was decided 7-2 in 1973, with five Republican appointees joining two justices nominated by Democratic presidents.
First and foremost, the person or persons who prematurely leaked the Supreme Court's upcoming decision should be arrested and prosecuted to the full extent of any and all laws regarding such rules and regulations. At the very least the person who leaked the draft should never practice law again.
Within hours of POLITICO releasing the draft, pro-abortion (pro-choice) advocates took to the steps of the Supreme Court building. Their demonstration was soon countered by pro-life advocates who oppose abortion.
Chants and demonstrators carrying signs filled the streets.
Pro-choice signage included: My choice, my body, hands off; Abortion is a blessing; We need to talk about the elephant in the womb!; Abortion is a necessary health care, abortion is a right; Keep abortion legal; My body, my choice; You don’t care if women die: Not the church, not the state, women must decide our fate; Free abortion on demand.
Pro-life signage visible in newscasts included: Abortion is murder; Love life; It’s a baby, not a choice; Pro life, voice for the voiceless; Adoption, the loving option; Life from conception, no exception; Pro-choice, that’s a lie! Babies never choose to die!
I agree with Judge Alito's opinion that abortion is not a Constitutional right. Roe v. Wade was never intended to be the law of the land.
Even the late liberal Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg once called Roe v. Wade “a heavy-handed judicial intervention that was difficult to justify and appears to have provoked, not resolved, conflict.”
Each state, through the legislative process, should decide the abortion issue. It is not a one size fits all issue.
I heard one pro-abortion woman say, “I feel like 100 years of women just rolled over in their graves.”
Conservative estimates put the number of babies killed by abortion over the past 49 years at over 63-million. I don’t know if any of them have graves. But with all my heart I believe they are in Heaven with God.
It’s an abomination to kill unborn babies.
The late President Ronald Reagan said, “I’ve noticed that everyone who is for abortion has already been born.”
Good point. I agree.