All the local boutiques, flower shops, salons and restaurants are preparing for the rush of people in search of the perfect item to celebrate Valentine’s Day.
On average, Americans spend $134.10 on Valentine Day. Men tend to spend more than twice as much as women on this romantic commercial holiday.
Men, if you aren’t sure what you should buy that special someone for Valentine’s Day, all women enjoy a little pampering.
That can be in the form of a gift certificate to a salon or their favorite boutique.
Dinner out is always a welcomed gesture.
This is one day that women truly enjoy flowers.
Nearly 189 million stems of roses are sold in the U.S. and there is an average of $277 million spent on Valentine cards every year, second only to Christmas.
Approximately one billion Valentine cards are sent each year around the world
According to Wikipedia Valentine's Day, also called Saint Valentine's Day is an annual holiday celebrated on February 14.
The most popular of the stories about the beginning of Valentine’s Day is of Saint Valentine of Rome which indicated he was imprisoned for performing weddings for soldiers who were forbidden to marry and for ministering to Christians, who were persecuted under the Roman Empire. According to legend, during his imprisonment, Saint Valentine healed the daughter of his jailer, Asterius, and before his execution, he wrote her a letter signed "Your Valentine" as a farewell.
I like a little romance as much as the next, but it is the little things that we show our loved ones that count.
It doesn’t really matter so much as the gift, but the time that is spent together with your special person and letting each other know how much they mean to you and how much richer they make your life.
You only have a couple weeks to make sure you have the perfect gift for your valentine. Happy shopping.
I hope everyone enjoys a romantic Valentine’s Day.