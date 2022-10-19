It’s time for the annual Pontotoc Rotary Classic basketball tournament, and our local, civic club has lined up some good teams for hoops fans.
The tournament will be Nov. 5, at the Pontotoc High School gym. It will start at 10 a.m., and the last game tips off at 7:30 p.m. Teams will include Shannon, West Union, Mooreville, Oxford, South Pontotoc, Northside, North Panola, South Panola, and Pontotoc.
The tournament is the primary fundraiser for the Rotary Club. All net income will go to support those in need, primarily in our community, but also in other places through the international Rotary organization. Among those organizations are: Catch Kids, Beds for Kids, Hammers of Hope, Living Water International, PInevale Childrens’ Home, United Way, American Legion boys and Girls State, and Ukrainian Refugee Relief.
Rotary President Bobby McGee said that a basketball tournament is a perfect fundraiser, given the enthusiasm for sports in our area.
“It’s a quality event that we think will be very entertaining,” said McGee. “We’re excited to have more teams from this area participating, and we’ll showcase some outstanding talent. We’re thankful for the support of local businesses, and sponsorships are still available. We certainly would appreciate additional support.”
Admission is $10 with children under 10 admitted for $5.
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM CDT THURSDAY...
* WHAT...For the first Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures
as low as 28. For the second Freeze Warning, sub-freezing
temperatures as low as 29 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi and West Tennessee.
* WHEN...For the first Freeze Warning, until 9 AM CDT this
morning. For the second Freeze Warning, from 2 AM to 9 AM CDT
Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&
