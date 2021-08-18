The Rotary Club recently awarded Judge Jimmy Roberts a 50 year pin for his involvement in the club since 1971.
Vice-president Bob McGee said no one deserves recognition more than Judge Roberts.
“Anybody that knows him knows the good job he has done for our community and how loyal and faithful he has been to it all these years.”
McGee characterized the gentle giant of a man as “An unsung hero. He does a lot of help and good behind the scenes. He is always looking out for what’s good for our community.”
Roberts retired as Circuit Court Judge in February of 2020. His distinguished career has included service as Pontotoc County Prosecuting Attorney, municipal judge, chancery judge, circuit judge and Mississippi Supreme Court Justice. He also served four years as Mississippi’s Commissioner of Public Safety.
In an earlier interview long time friend Retired Judge Fred Wicker said, the judge was “prepared and fair. He was competent and has a great legal mind. With his pleasing personality, broad experience and high degree of intelligence, Judge Roberts has been one of our states finest public servants. And Judge Roberts’ service to the public went beyond the time he spent on the bench. He served as the historical society president and he can recall little known history just by the mention of someone’s name. “He was an extremely good public speaker,” noted Judge Wicker. “In fact he was in demand to speak because he could tell the history of the person he would introduce. He also had an extremely good sense of humor.”
McGee said the Rotary has missed the judge over the past several years, “so it was great to have him there Tuesday so we could honor him. He always makes people feel welcome. He can make connections with people in Pontotoc, he is a real treasure.”
McGee said he would be amiss with out mentioning Judge Robert’s help mate in life. “He and his late wife, Rose, were always active and loyal to the club.”
He said that Roberts steadfastness and support of Rotary was what impresses those in the club the most. “We are very fortunate to know him.”