The Pontotoc Rotary Club recently recognized one of the longest attending members with a pin of remembrance. Judge Fred Wicker was given the pin for 75 years of service to the community through the club. Wicker moved to Pontotoc in June of 1948, and has adopted Pontotoc as his home. He was county prosecuting attorney for 12 years, attorney for the City of Pontotoc for eight years, and state senator from Pontotoc, Union and Benton County for two and a half years. In 1970 he was appointed circuit judge by Gov. John Bell Williams and served several terms.
President of Rotary Mitch Montgomery said he admired Judge Wicker’s “commitment and loyalty to Rotary and our community. He is a regular. He doesn’t miss a meeting, and 75 years of membership is unheard of.”
Rotary International started with the vision of one man – Paul Harris. The Chicago attorney formed the Rotary Club of Chicago on 23 February 1905, so professionals with diverse backgrounds could exchange ideas and form meaningful, lifelong friendships.
Over time, Rotary’s reach and vision gradually extended to humanitarian service. Members have a long track record of addressing challenges in their communities and around the world.
In fact, the Rotary Club was established June 13, 1934, so Wicker has been a member for most of the life of the club. If you don’t know what the Rotarians do, back in the early years they sponsored service projects such as War Bonds, USO drive during World War II, they supported the effort to secure a junior college for this part of Mississippi to name a few projects.
“Rotarian’s are encouraged to be People of Action, where neighbors, friends, and problem-solvers share ideas, join leaders, and take action to create lasting change,” Montgomery said.
Pontotoc’s club supports Rotary International, Rotary District 6800, “and certainly our local community. Rotary’s mission is to provide service to others, promote integrity, and advance world understanding, goodwill, and peace through our fellowship of business, professional, and community leaders.”
Rotary’s motto is: Service above Self and One Profits Most Who Serves the Best.
The local officers and Board include: Mitch Montgomery, President; Bob McGee, Vice President and Lisa Bryant, Sec/Treas.
Board Members are Sidra Winter, Teresa Montgomery, Beth Waldo and Carolyn McGehee.
Pontotoc’s Rotary club meets every Tuesday at 12 noon at Sydnei’s restaurant.