Rotten boards can be replaced. But a house divided cannot stand.

What’s the easiest way to conquer a once great nation? You let it rot from the inside out.
As a child I remember my parents talking about a home in Pontotoc that had a fallout shelter. It was built as a refuge against a nuclear bomb attack from Russia.
In 1962 the Cuban missile crisis was a major confrontation that brought the United States and the Soviet Union close to war over the presence of Soviet nuclear-armed ballistic missiles in Cuba.
The Soviet Union blinked. The missiles were removed. Disaster was averted.
Years later the Soviet Union rotted from the inside out. The Berlin Wall was torn down without a shot being fired.
But now another Communist/Socialist thug is driving the Russian war machine on a mission to demolish Ukraine’s freedom and spread chaos throughout the world.
Back in 2010 Russian dictator Vladimir Putin hosted a hospital charity event in St. Petersburg, Russia, and those in attendance included numerous “A-List” Hollywood stars, who I’m sure were there to support a good cause.
But the event included an incredibly surreal few minutes where Putin began playing the piano and then took a microphone and sang “Blueberry Hill.”
What has happened 12 years later to make Putin forgo his singing career and begin a possible third world war?
Did Putin think he saw enough rotten or weak foundations in the world’s free countries to begin launching hundreds of missiles into Ukraine?
We all, including myself, need to stomp around on our own floors and check for rotting.
This country’s morals have become twisted and blurred. Bible scriptures have been removed from court houses, public squares and so-called universities. Nativity scenes and crosses have been outlawed in some towns in America.
Prayers to God and Jesus are not welcome in many schools and government meetings.
The words “separation of church and state” do no appear in the First Amendment. It says “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof.”
Those who want God banished from the public arena entirely have purposefully misinterpreted the First Amendment for years now.
I want my one year old grandson to see and hear a free America praying to God and Jesus at ball games, aldermen meetings, supervisors’ meetings, school board meetings, high school and college graduations.
In some schools little children are being taught they are racist simply because of their skin color.
Some are teaching children that choice, not birth, determines gender. Gender pronouns have been banished.
In some cities in America burning and looting have become accepted under the pretense of “civil unrest or a deep sense of grievance and complaint.” Some reporters stood in front of burning businesses and cars and reported “ fiery, but mostly peaceful protests.”
Arson is a crime. Looting is a crime. A jury verdict that you don’t agree with is no excuse, or license, for burning and looting. Many businesses will never risk rebuilding in those cities. Jobs are gone forever.
In the past two years some cities' mayors and boards of aldermen have supported defunding the police. How’s that working out?
In 2021 at least 20,726 gun deaths were reported in the United States. This total includes murders, accidents and homicides that were ruled justifiable, but it excludes suicides.
The year of 2021 ended as one of the most violent on record in Chicago, as a rise in the number of shootings left more people dead than in any single year in a quarter century, according to statistics released by the police department.
According to the Chicago Police Dept. , 2021 ended with 797 homicides. That is 25 more than were recorded in 2020, 299 more than in 2019 and the most since 1996. And there were 3,561 shooting incidents in 2021, which is just over 300 more than were recorded in 2020 and a staggering 1,415 more shooting incidents than were recorded in the city in 2019.
New York City recorded 485 murders in 2021, a 4% increase from the 468 tallied in 2020, according to police reports.
Crime is rampant. Assaults and shootings are as common place as breathing.
According to the Washington Post, “On average, at least one child is shot every hour of every day in the United States. In the nation’s capital, nine children were killed in gun homicides last year. In Los Angeles, 11 were fatally shot. In Philadelphia: 36. In Chicago: 59. Those figures don’t include the hundreds of other kids who died in accidental shootings and by suicide."
Thieves waltz into a store and steal everything. They don’t run away, they walk away.
In some places criminals don’t have to make bond. Even repeat offenders are set free to commit more crimes.
In sanctuary cities illegal aliens are released to assault, rape and murder again.
Perhaps Putin’s decision to invade was emboldened by America’s own failure to secure our own borders.
Border authorities report more than a million illegal immigrants entered through our southern border last year alone.
Maybe Putin thought America was still too preoccupied with lockdowns, school closures and mask mandates to worry about his invasion.
Pandemics, fear, death and lies are a dictator’s best friends.
We must change course. We must do better. It’s up to me. It’s up to you.
Rotten boards can be replaced. But a house divided cannot stand.