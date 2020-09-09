Farmers in Pontotoc County got their corn planted late this year, but as the time for the first harvests of row crops draws near, including cotton and soybeans, the county’s fields are looking good, according to a local expert.
“When farmers were tying plant in April, the rain kept them out of the fields longer than we hoped, but it’s all looking better,” said Pontotoc MSU Extension Agent James Shannon. “Most of the corn is mature and famers just have to wait for it to get dry enough to pick,” said Sherman.
On Sept. 1, Shannon walked around Matthew Poe’s cornfields on Cooper’s Crossing Road. The sun was unrelenting, but the soil underneath the brown stalks remained soft and coffee colored with moisture from recent rains.
The few acres of corn in Poe’s eastern-most field were a week ahead of the rest, and with favorable weather he could pick it after another week, he said.
According to the National Farm Service, last year Pontotoc County farmers raised almost 3,900 acres of corn. This year they planted about 1,000 acres less. Most of Poe’s, commonly known as field or local corn, will be ground into feed for livestock. Some of his crop consists of a variety of 12 kinds of corn, including Dekalb, Progeny, and Agrigold, among others, with which Sherman and his MSU colleagues are experimenting in what he called a “trial variety.”
Poe and Sherman discussed farming as they walked along the edge of the field, and Poe noted that it was planted in sandy soil, good for draining water in a wet year.
As corn farmers hope for a stretch of dry days, others are seeing their cotton perk up.
A weak market and anticipation of lower prices this year led Pontotoc County farmers, including Poe, to plant more than 2,000 fewer acres of cotton, according to Shannon. Last year prices sank to around 76 cents a pound, an 11 cent decline from 2018. Pontotoc County farmers planted 6,504 acres of cotton last year. Amid concerns about the Coronavirus, trade disputes with China, and projections indicating that cotton farmers worldwide would produce the second highest yields in history this year, thereby lowering demand, many Pontotoc County farmers turned to alternate crops to make up the difference, according to Sherman.
Several planted more soybeans, but they also got in the ground a little late.
“The soybean crop is looking good, and the recent rains should help the pods fill out to produce decent yields,” Sherman said. “The ideal time to plant beans is before the end of April, and some farmers were still planting in mid June.” Last year Pontotoc County farmers planted 23,749 acres of beans. If the weather holds, farmers could begin picking this year’s 27,000-plus acres in three weeks, said Sherman. In 2019 soybeans were Mississippi’s third most profitable agricultural product, brining in upwards of $1.6 billion. Only poultry and forestry were more lucrative.
Poe and many local farmers rotate their crops between corn, cotton, and soybeans. This helps them grow the most profitable crops according to changing markets, as well as to keep the soil productive.
Poe’s corn was an example.
“Corn isn’t a root vegetable, and because it grows upward and the ears are higher up, it’s resilient to nematodes, which live in the soil and feed on roots,” said Sherman. “The husks and leaves left after the corn is harvested will add to the organic value of the soil.”
Overall, things are looking positive, but farmers know not to count their proverbial chickens before they hatch.
“As with every farming season, there could be a major problem around the corner,” said Sherman. “Farmers have equipment specialized for specific crops and tend plant a similar proportion of crops each year.”