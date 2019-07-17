PONTOTOC- The impacts from hurricane Barry delayed long enough for the 3rd Annual Flamin Fury Peach Trail Run to go off without a hitch Saturday at Cherry Creek Orchards.
So called due a variety of peach grown at the orchard and the sweltering heat of a Mississippi summer, 126 runners competed in the event, which included a new 8-mile option in additional to the standard 4-mile course.
Awards were given to the top three male and female finishers for each race.
In the 4-mile race, Cooper Parmer was the top individual finisher with a time of 28:10 and was first place male, with Jesus Ruedas (28:23) second place and Freddy Porter (29:07) third. 93 total runners competed in the race.
The rest of the top 20 male finishers were as follows: 4th- George Wilbanks, 30:04; 5th- Jaheim Bridges, 30:34; 6th-Richard Pacenza, 31:25; 7th-Ismael Ruedas, 31:43; 8th- Abraham Rivera, 32:25; 9th- Marco Ruedas, 32:37; 10th-Ben Deschaine, 33:02; 11th-Tyler Carter, 34:48; 12th-Turner Palode, 34:53; 13th- Colton Fuqua, 35:16; 14th- Trey Riley, 35:49; 15th- Joseph Jackson, 36:48, 16th- Tucker Cowsert, 36:55; 17th- Haydon Billingsley, 37:25; 18th- Mitch Heltman, 39:21, 19th- Kevin George, 40:21; 20th-Jake Henton, 41:31.
The top three females in the 4-miler were Heather Duley in first place with a time of 34:11, Brittany Long in second with a time of 34:48, and Brittany Sanders in third with a time of 36:04.
The rest of the 20 female finishers were as follows: 4th- Sara Lancaster, 37:23; 5th- Paula Cote, 40:45; 6th- Nicole Baker, 42:24; 7th- Laura Marion, 42:42; 8th- Teresa Proffitt, 42:43; 9th- Maddie Ludt, 42:46; 10th- Sarah Todd, 42:59; 11th-Heather Bowen, 44:15; 12th- Katie Murphy, 44:40; 13th- Anita Monroe, 45:27; 14th-April Moore, 46:34; 15th- Mande Miller, 46:46; 16th- Haley Lowe, 47:44; 17th- Brenda Johnson, 47:51; 18th- Beckey Cates, 47:56; 19th- Lindsey Putman, 48:01; 20th- Jill Hart, 48:17.
In the 8-mile race, Brent Williams was the top overall finisher and won first place male with a time of 55:56. Steven Otey was second with a run of 56:09 and James Farris third with a 59:46. A total of 33 runners competed in the race.
The remainder of the top five male finishers were Cory Lee (4th- 1:01:29) and Bobby Watts (5th-1:01:46).
On the women's side, the top three award winners consisted of Leanne Pounders in first place with a time of 1:10:29, Beth Little (1:20:31) in second, and Reese Sisco (1:24:02) in third.
Rounding out the top five females were Kristin Adams (4th-1:26:30) and Jennifer Jefcoat (5th- 1:27:50).